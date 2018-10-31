Here’s A Running List Of The Hoaxes And Misleading Information To Look Out For Ahead Of The Midterms
Attempts to confuse voters have already started circulating across social media.
BuzzFeed News is tracking and debunking the dubious rumors, memes, and falsehoods related to the midterm elections. If you see something we haven’t covered, get in touch through email (jane.lytvynenko@buzzfeed.com) or Twitter (@JaneLytv).
This post will be updated through election day 2018.
For more information on who your candidates are, visit Ballotpedia.org and for information on how to vote, head to Vote.org.
Updates
People in the caravan did not attack the Mexican police.
With tens of thousands of shares across social networks, photos taken out of context are being used to smear migrants taking part in the caravan headed to the United States. The images falsely claim to show migrants physically attacked Mexican police. The falsehood even got a nod from Donald Trump in a recent tweet where he called people in the caravan, largely women and children, “bad thugs and gang members.”
There is no evidence that people in the caravan are causing violence. The photographer who took the photo of a bloodied officer later described what was really going on in the images:
He said he took it on Oct. 15, 2012, and that "there was a confrontation between students and police." The images being spread have nothing to do with the caravan.
You can see all the hoaxes and falsehoods about the caravan here.
The pipe bombing suspect is not a registered Democrat. He is a registered Republican.
Sayoc registered as a member of the Republican Party before the 2016 election, according to Miami-Dade County voting records. Laura Loomer, a right-wing internet personality, has a history of spreading conspiracy theories, as does right-wing commentator Bill Mitchell.
Read more about the misinformation surrounding pipe bomb scares here.
The Democratic nominee for governor in Georgia, Stacey Abrams, did not pose with a “communist” and “#MuslimBrotherhood” sign.
A racist robocall is spoofing Florida gubernatorial candidate Andrew Gillum.
For months now, a racist robocall spread by a neo-Nazi podcast has been targeting the Democratic nominee for governor in Florida, Andrew Gillum. The call pretends to be Gillum and uses racist language and stereotypes meant to discourage voters from supporting Gillum.
In a statement to the Tampa Bay Times, a spokesperson for Gillum's campaign said, "This is reprehensible — and could only have come from someone with intentions to fuel hatred and seek attention. Please don't give it undeserved attention."
A campaign spokesperson for Gillum’s opponent, Ron DeSantis, also condemned the robocall.
"This is absolutely appalling and disgusting — and hopefully whoever is behind this has to answer for this despicable action. Our campaign has and will continue to focus solely on the issues that Floridians care about and uniting our state as we continue to build on our success."
An attack ad is spreading falsehoods about Southern California Congress candidate Ammar Campa-Najjar.
The ad from the campaign of incumbent Duncan Hunter spread a slew of falsehoods about Campa-Najjar, as NPR reported. It uses racist stereotypes about Campa-Najjar to baselessly say he has “terrorists ties” and plans to “infiltrate congress.” The ad completely ignores real biographical details, the Washington Post reports, in favour of pushing the fear-mongering.
Baseless, years-old conspiracy theories are still trying to tie George Soros to voter machine manipulation.
A meme demanding George Soros “remove his voting machines from all states” has gone viral on Facebook, but there is no truth to it. With well over 14,000 likes and 15,000 shares, the image spread across the social network and inspired anti-Semitic comments from those who bought into the disinformation. But there are no Soros-owned voting machines.
A similar conspiracy was spread during the 2016 election with the help of right-wing websites like The Daily Caller. BuzzFeed News, Snopes and others investigated the claim and showed they were false. A similar hoax was spread during the 2012 election campaign.
The crux of the claim was that electronic voting company Smartmatic is controlled by Soros, but the company has no ties to the Hungarian billionaire.
Eric Brakey, the Republican nominee for Senate in Maine, spread a hoax conspiracy about ISIS fighters being in the refugee caravan.
In a tweet that got over 700 likes and 500 retweets, Brakey claimed without a source or proof that ISIS plans to infiltrate the caravan, and that there are ISIS operatives in Central America.
It’s true that Guatemalan President Jimmy Morales, while speaking at a regional security forum in Washington on Oct. 11, made the claim that his country “has arrested almost 100 people highly linked to terrorist groups, specifically ISIS. We have not only detained them in our territory; they have also been deported to their countries of origin.”
However, Morales didn’t elaborate or provide any proof. At no point did he mention the caravan, which at that point hadn’t even reached the Honduras–Guatemala border, according to a report by the Associated Press.
The comments form Morales went largely unnoticed until far-right sites picked it up and falsely linked it to the caravan. The conspiracy went mainstream when it was propagated by Fox News and Donald Trump. In reality, the Department of State has consistently said there is no credible terrorist threat at the US-Mexico border.
You can see all the hoaxes and falsehoods about the caravan here.
An old attack on Minnesota Congress candidate Ilhan Omar is being spread again by her opponents and right-wing media.
In 2016, Ilhan Omar became the first Somali American legislator elected in the US. She was also targeted with an onslaught of political disinformation. The baseless and false claims said she married her brother in order for him to get citizenship. Now that she’s running for Congress, the same line of attack is being used against her.
One source of a slew of misleading stories about Omar is StopIlhan.com, which is affiliated with her opponent, Jennifer Zielinski.
The false claim about Omar and her brother was also recirculated in a recent story from PJ Media. It gathered over 55,000 Facebook likes, comments, and shares, according to social tracking tool BuzzSumo. Other right-wing outlets, like Breitbart, Daily Caller, WND, Jihad Watch, and Sons of Liberty, also amplified the false claim and received thousands of engagements across social media platforms.
Omar’s campaign, in a statement to the Associated Press, called the claims “disgusting lies.” The report from the Associated Press thoroughly debunked the marriage claims furthered by Omar’s opponents. It noted that she is the youngest of seven siblings, and according to the marriage certificate obtained by AP, Omar’s ex-husband Ahmed Nur Said Elmi (the target of the disinformation) is three years younger than her. She does not have a younger brother.
Matt Gaetz, a Florida member of Congress up for reelection, shared an unverified video of the refugee caravan and claimed it might show people being paid by George Soros or US NGOs to participate.
Gaetz got the location wrong and there is no evidence that the scene in the video shows people being paid to take part. The video came from an unknown source, and to date, the full details have not been confirmed.
Gaetz later posted that he was misled about the location where the video was taken but issued no retraction. His tweet has been amplified across social media platforms, and the same video was tweeted by Donald Trump.
When BuzzFeed News reached out to the person who first posted it to Facebook, he did not respond when asked about its source.
As of now, there is no evidence supporting claims that the caravan is engineered by — or receiving funding from — Soros, the UN, or the Democrats. Regardless, Gaetz’s tweet fooled many social media users and continues to spark hateful comments online.
-
Jane Lytvynenko is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in Toronto, Canada. PGP fingerprint: A088 89E6 2500 AD3C 8081 BAFB 23BA 21F3 81E0 101C.
Contact Jane Lytvynenko at jane.lytvynenko@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.