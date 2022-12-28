17 Things From The News In 2022 That If You’d Told Me In January We’d Be Talking About I Wouldn’t Have Believed You

This year got off to a weird start when the whole world was suddenly fixated on news from Ottawa — OTTAWA, of all places. No offense to Canadians, but it’s not often we hear of news from the frozen capital of our neighbors to the north.

In January, a convoy of protesters led by truckers opposed to COVID vaccine mandates brought the city to a standstill by occupying city streets in freezing conditions and refusing to budge. The blockade eventually prompted Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to declare a state of emergency , and even inspired copycats from the US to New Zealand , with mixed results.

Then, just as quickly as it began, more than 100 people were arrested and the whole thing collapsed .

Looking back, the Ottawa blockade felt like the last gasp of people raging against pandemic restrictions, most of which were loosened dramatically in the Western world as the year went on. It’s sort of fitting, then, that 2022 closed with almost unprecedented protests sweeping China in response to — what else? — that government’s strict pandemic restrictions.

2. Julia Fox