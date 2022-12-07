Drag Queens Are Fearing For Their Lives As Right-Wing Extremist Attacks Intensify

Something felt wrong from the moment Brian Hernandez took the stage. Gazing out into the Friday night crowd at the Starlighter, the San Antonio music venue where his drag troupe was about to perform, he couldn’t shake the uneasy feeling in the pit of his stomach.



“I introduced the first performer, and then I went to the owner and said, ‘I’m sorry, I can’t do this, something feels off,’” Hernandez, who performs under the stage name Miss Taint, told BuzzFeed News.

The next day he realized he’d been right — video of the show, filmed by an attendee who turned out to be a far-right self-proclaimed “independent journalist,” had gone viral online. Furious conservatives sent a torrent of hate to the venue and performers on social media and in emails, calling the drag queens “groomers” and “demonic.” The outrage was largely focused on the presence of a child at the show, who the videographer said was “unattended.”

Hernandez knew exactly who that child was — there’d only been one there, and she was the young daughter of a food vendor who works right outside the venue selling Filipino cuisine. A single mother who often brings her daughter to work, both have gotten to know Starlighter staff and performers well, who often help look after the 4-year-old when she comes inside during her mom’s shifts.

“The little girl was just running in from outside, sitting at a table drinking juice,” Hernandez said. At the end of the night, the girl’s mother posted a photo from the event thanking the drag queens for treating her daughter “like a niece.”

But to the thousands who watched that video, none of that mattered. The Starlighter was bombarded with harassment and death threats. On Sunday, they announced they were canceling all drag events for the remainder of the year due to safety concerns.

The girl’s mother has even been targeted — after receiving an Instagram DM that menacingly stated “next time it’s going to be an Amber Alert,” she put an AirTag in her daughter’s backpack and warned her not to go with any strangers. She’s furious at the man who took the video and is considering a lawsuit.

“I think he’s sick, putting my daughter out there without my fucking consent,” the mother, who asked to be identified only by her first name, Mei, told BuzzFeed News. “If my daughter was in danger, he could’ve called the cops, but he didn’t, because he knew I was right there.”