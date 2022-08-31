A concerted trolling campaign orchestrated by users of the far-right website 4chan “inundated” the support services of the Trevor Project, the anti-suicide crisis hotline for young LGBTQ people, on Tuesday.



Kevin Wong, a Trevor Project spokesperson, told BuzzFeed News that the fake pleas for help and other trolling led to increased wait times for people who genuinely needed assistance.

“They inundated our crisis services — the crisis services that are meant for LGBTQ young people to connect with a trained counselor so that they can talk through some of the stuff and get support through some of the things that they're finding challenging,” Wong said.

“We put up a banner on our website so that young people could expect that there would be delayed wait times,” Wong added. “It's appalling — that’s the word I would use — that anyone would want to stop someone from finding services to prevent them from attempting suicide.”

The campaign on 4chan’s /pol/ message board, which was first reported on Twitter by Media Matters senior researcher Alex Kaplan, expressly stated the objectives were, among other things, to “fuck up the queue so sodomites and fags commit suicide due to being unable to receieve assistance” and “waste as much of their resources as possible.”

Users were guided as to how to access the Trevor Project’s digital chat or text support services and to “make up some bullshit.”

In a section entitled “Reasons,” the person behind the campaign had called Trevor Project staff “sodomite groomers … who assist fag youth and normalize it with children.”