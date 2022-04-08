Will Smith Has Been Banned From The Oscars For 10 Years

Will Smith has been banned from attending the Oscars and any other academy programs and events for the next 10 years for slapping Chris Rock onstage, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences said Friday.

"The Board has decided, for a period of 10 years from April 8, 2022, Mr. Smith shall not be permitted to attend any Academy events or programs, in person or virtually, including but not limited to the Academy Awards," the academy's president, David Rubin, and its CEO, Dawn Hudson, said in a statement.

Calling Smith's actions "unacceptable and harmful," they thanked Rock for keeping his composure "under extraordinary circumstances." Rubin and Hudson also acknowledged that they did not "adequately address" the incident during the telecast, saying they were "unprepared for the unprecedented."

"This action we are taking today in response to Will Smith's behavior is a step toward a larger goal of protecting the safety of our performers and guests, and restoring trust in the Academy," they said. "We also hope this can begin a time of healing and restoration for all involved and impacted."



In a statement to BuzzFeed News provided by his publicist, Smith said he accepted and respected the academy's decision.