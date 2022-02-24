Russia Has Invaded Ukraine, Threatening The Safety Of Millions

KRAMATORSK, Ukraine — Europe was plunged into its gravest crisis in decades early Thursday as Russia defied international law and threats of devastating economic sanctions by mounting a deadly full-scale invasion of Ukraine, threatening the safety of millions and sending citizens across the country scrambling for safety as missiles fell from the sky.

The Russian attack began in the early morning hours and came by land, air, and sea. Shelling and explosions struck all parts of the country, far beyond the front lines in eastern Ukraine, signifying a dramatic escalation of Russia's 2014 invasion.

“We woke up to a drastically different world,” Emine Dzheppar, Ukraine’s first deputy foreign minister, told BuzzFeed News.

The Russian military claimed to have destroyed at least 74 Ukrainian military sites, including 11 airfields, Maj. Gen. Igor Konashenkov said in a briefing from Moscow.

Ukraine officials said more than 40 soldiers had been killed so far, but there had also been civilian casualties, including a boy killed when shelling struck an apartment building.