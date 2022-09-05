Liz Truss Will Replace Boris Johnson As Britain's Prime Minister

Liz Truss has won the Conservative Party leadership contest and will be Britain’s next prime minister.

The foreign secretary, who had been the frontrunner for weeks, beat Rishi Sunak, the former chancellor, to become the nation's third prime minister in three years.

Truss will succeed Boris Johnson, who resigned as leader of the party in July following a mass exodus of more than 50 members of Parliament who declared they had lost faith in his leadership.