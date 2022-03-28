Will Smith Called His Behavior At The Oscars "Inexcusable" And Finally Apologized To Chris Rock

On Monday, the actor released a statement on Instagram making his remorse explicit, while also explaining again that he had wanted to stand up for his wife.

"Violence in all of its forms is poisonous and destructive. My behavior at last night’s Academy Awards was unacceptable and inexcusable," he said. "Jokes at my expense are a part of the job, but a joke about Jada’s medical condition was too much for me to bear and I reacted emotionally."

Smith went on speak to Rock directly.

"I would like to publicly apologize to you, Chris. I was out of line and I was wrong. I am embarrassed and my actions were not indicative of the man I want to be," he said. "There is no place for violence in a world of love and kindness.