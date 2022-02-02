If you’ve been following Julia Fox in recent weeks, you’ll know that she hasn’t shied away from addressing criticism around her romance with Kanye West.
Ever since they began dating last month, Julia and Kanye — who now legally goes by Ye — have been accused of replicating aspects of the rapper’s past marriage with his ex, Kim Kardashian.
As you might know, things between Kim and Ye — whose divorce proceedings began last February — haven’t been on the best of terms lately. In the months just before his relationship with Julia took off, Ye publicly begged for a reconciliation with Kim on several occasions, but to no avail.
Most recently, Ye dissed Kim’s new romance with Saturday Night Live’s Pete Davidson in a song released last month, before going on to praise Julia in the following bar.
With all this in mind, fans have grown particularly wary of the apparent similarities between Ye’s respective relationships with Julia and Kim.
In fact, Ye became widely credited for “revolutionizing” Kim’s style entirely — something fans think he’s now doing with Julia, with whom he rocked matching outfits at Paris Fashion Week just last month.
What’s more, fans have noticed that Julia has worn a series of Balenciaga outfits over the past few weeks with Ye — the same brand that Kim has not only become synonymous with in recent months, but was also unveiled as the new face of on Tuesday.
But the speculation around Julia “copying” Kim’s style reached new heights a few days ago, after she posted a photo on Instagram in an eye-catching blue breastplate.
Piecing the two distinctive looks together, fans quickly claimed that Julia was copying Kim’s style once again.
But soon after the accusations began making the rounds across social media, Julia hopped onto her Instagram story to set the record straight.
“FYI I wore this on Halloween 2021 and I was supposed to be a slutty Smurf,” she wrote in response to a news report claiming she was deliberately “chaneling” Kim by wearing the top. “I forgot to post it. PS. The Breast Plate is by @JacqueLabel.”
This all comes just days after Julia was accused of copying another one of Ye and Kim’s notable traits as a couple: their nickname, Kimye.
Some fans put Julia on blast last week after she posted a photo of herself and Ye with the caption, “Juliye.”
Given that Kim and Ye were — and still are — referred to as Kimye throughout their marriage, some social media users questioned why Julia had chosen a nickname so similar to the former couple’s.
What’s more, Julia would've — at the very least — been aware of Kimye’s famous nickname, in light of the fact that she’s a self-confessed “die-hard” Kardashians fan.
Speaking about the reality stars on her Forbidden Fruits podcast last December — just two weeks before she met Ye for the first time — Julia revealed that she considers herself an “OG” fan of the Kar-Jenners. In fact, she gushed about how she remembers the exact moment Kim and Ye announced their divorce.
Perhaps in light of her public obsession with Kim and her sisters, some fans seemed wary that Julia was profiting off their fame with the newly-coined nickname, while accusing her of dating Ye for “clout.”
However, the Uncut Gems actor made it very clear last month that this isn’t the case.
Defending her relationship with the renowned rapper, Julia took to her podcast to shut down the speculation that she’s dating Ye for “fame” or “money.”
“It's funny cause I'm getting all of this attention, but I really couldn't care,” she said of her relationship with Ye.
“People are like, ‘Oh, you're only in it for the fame, you’re in it for the clout, you’re in it for the money,’” she said. "Honey, I’ve dated billionaires my entire adult life, let’s keep it real."
And in a detailed personal essay written for Interview magazine days prior, Julia reflected on the dynamic between herself and Ye, admitting that she’s completely “surrendering” to him.
“I’m really surrendering,” she said on Jan. 15. “For someone like me who’s such a control freak and always so used to taking care of myself, to just let go and be taken care of is foreign at this point in life.”
She went on, “You know, I’m so used to being fucked over in relationships, so I keep waiting for him to disappoint me, because he makes very grandiose promises, and it’s like, “How could he ever pull it off with all the other things he has going on?” But he always does.”
When asked if she was now Ye’s “muse,” Julia appeared to agree with the sentiment.
“I’ve always been someone's muse,” she said, before adding that “you're either born a muse, or you're not.”
Leyla Mohammed a is Celebrity News Fellow for BuzzFeed UK and is based in London.