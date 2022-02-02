Julia Fox Shut Down Claims She’s Copying Kim Kardashian’s Style After Fans Called Kanye West Out For “Repeating” And “Recreating” Parts Of Their Marriage In This New Relationship

Julia was also accused of “copying” Kimye’s past romance last week after she publicly revealed she’d nicknamed her new relationship with the rapper “Juliye.”

Leyla Mohammed
by Leyla Mohammed

BuzzFeed News Staff

If you’ve been following Julia Fox in recent weeks, you’ll know that she hasn’t shied away from addressing criticism around her romance with Kanye West.

Victor Boyko / Getty Images For Kenzo

Ever since they began dating last month, Julia and Kanye — who now legally goes by Ye — have been accused of replicating aspects of the rapper’s past marriage with his ex, Kim Kardashian.

internet baby @kirkpate

history repeating itself

Reply Retweet Favorite
Twitter: @kirkpate

As you might know, things between Kim and Ye — whose divorce proceedings began last February — haven’t been on the best of terms lately. In the months just before his relationship with Julia took off, Ye publicly begged for a reconciliation with Kim on several occasions, but to no avail.

Marc Piasecki / WireImage

Most recently, Ye dissed Kim’s new romance with Saturday Night Live’s Pete Davidson in a song released last month, before going on to praise Julia in the following bar.

Nbc / NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

With all this in mind, fans have grown particularly wary of the apparent similarities between Ye’s respective relationships with Julia and Kim.

Marc Piasecki / GC Images

After Julia revealed that Ye had surprised her with “an entire hotel suite full of clothes” on their second date, fans were quickly reminded of how the rapper restructured Kim’s wardrobe during the early stages of their relationship.

E! / Via E!

In fact, Ye became widely credited for “revolutionizing” Kim’s style entirely — something fans think he’s now doing with Julia, with whom he rocked matching outfits at Paris Fashion Week just last month.

Edward Berthelot / Getty Images

What’s more, fans have noticed that Julia has worn a series of Balenciaga outfits over the past few weeks with Ye — the same brand that Kim has not only become synonymous with in recent months, but was also unveiled as the new face of on Tuesday.

Christopher Polk / NBCUniversal / NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
A @intheknowww

Kim must be pissed Kanye has Julia Fox in all black Balenciaga on their 3rd date!!!!

Reply Retweet Favorite
Twitter: @intheknowww
stargirl 𓃵 @AntiFleek

they said kim and julia fox having a balenciaga stand off lmaoooooo

Reply Retweet Favorite
Twitter: @AntiFleek

But the speculation around Julia “copying” Kim’s style reached new heights a few days ago, after she posted a photo on Instagram in an eye-catching blue breastplate.

instagram.com

Eagle-eyed fans were quick to notice that the top bore striking similarities with a notable piece Kim wore a few months ago.

Back in November, Kim modeled a series of chest molds for her KKW Fragrance Opals collection, which were crafted by Studio Silius.

Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for Nordstrom

Piecing the two distinctive looks together, fans quickly claimed that Julia was copying Kim’s style once again.

Marc Piasecki / GC Images

But soon after the accusations began making the rounds across social media, Julia hopped onto her Instagram story to set the record straight.

Edward Berthelot / Getty Images

“FYI I wore this on Halloween 2021 and I was supposed to be a slutty Smurf,” she wrote in response to a news report claiming she was deliberately “chaneling” Kim by wearing the top. “I forgot to post it. PS. The Breast Plate is by @JacqueLabel.”

instagram.com

This all comes just days after Julia was accused of copying another one of Ye and Kim’s notable traits as a couple: their nickname, Kimye.

Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Some fans put Julia on blast last week after she posted a photo of herself and Ye with the caption, “Juliye.”

instagram.com

Given that Kim and Ye were — and still are — referred to as Kimye throughout their marriage, some social media users questioned why Julia had chosen a nickname so similar to the former couple’s.

John Shearer / Getty Images

What’s more, Julia would've — at the very least — been aware of Kimye’s famous nickname, in light of the fact that she’s a self-confessed “die-hard” Kardashians fan.

Speaking about the reality stars on her Forbidden Fruits podcast last December — just two weeks before she met Ye for the first time — Julia revealed that she considers herself an “OG” fan of the Kar-Jenners. In fact, she gushed about how she remembers the exact moment Kim and Ye announced their divorce.

Angela Weiss / AFP via Getty Images

Perhaps in light of her public obsession with Kim and her sisters, some fans seemed wary that Julia was profiting off their fame with the newly-coined nickname, while accusing her of dating Ye for “clout.”

Gotham / GC Images

However, the Uncut Gems actor made it very clear last month that this isn’t the case.

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis / Corbis via Getty Images

Defending her relationship with the renowned rapper, Julia took to her podcast to shut down the speculation that she’s dating Ye for “fame” or “money.”

Marc Piasecki / GC Images

“It's funny cause I'm getting all of this attention, but I really couldn't care,” she said of her relationship with Ye.

Victor Boyko / Getty Images For Christian Louboutin

“People are like, ‘Oh, you're only in it for the fame, you’re in it for the clout, you’re in it for the money,’” she said. "Honey, I’ve dated billionaires my entire adult life, let’s keep it real."

Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images

And in a detailed personal essay written for Interview magazine days prior, Julia reflected on the dynamic between herself and Ye, admitting that she’s completely “surrendering” to him.

David Livingston / Getty Images

“I’m really surrendering,” she said on Jan. 15. “For someone like me who’s such a control freak and always so used to taking care of myself, to just let go and be taken care of is foreign at this point in life.”

Jacopo Raule / Getty Images

She went on, “You know, I’m so used to being fucked over in relationships, so I keep waiting for him to disappoint me, because he makes very grandiose promises, and it’s like, “How could he ever pull it off with all the other things he has going on?” But he always does.”

Santiago Felipe / Getty Images

When asked if she was now Ye’s “muse,” Julia appeared to agree with the sentiment.

Marc Piasecki / GC Images

“I’ve always been someone's muse,” she said, before adding that “you're either born a muse, or you're not.”

Pascal Le Segretain / Getty Images

FINCEN FILES

THE INVESTIGATION THAT CHANGED THE BANKING INDUSTRY

A BuzzFeed News investigation, in partnership with the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists, based on thousands of documents the government didn't want you to see.

READ NOW