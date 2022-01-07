 Skip To Content
BuzzFeed News Home Reporting To You

Julia Fox Confirmed Her Romance With Kanye West And Revealed He Surprised Her With “An Entire Hotel Suite Full Of Clothes” On Their Second Date Less Than A Month After He Publicly Begged For Kim Kardashian Back

Trending

Utilizamos cookies, próprios e de terceiros, que o reconhecem e identificam como um usuário único, para garantir a melhor experiência de navegação, personalizar conteúdo e anúncios, e melhorar o desempenho do nosso site e serviços. Esses Cookies nos permitem coletar alguns dados pessoais sobre você, como sua ID exclusiva atribuída ao seu dispositivo, endereço de IP, tipo de dispositivo e navegador, conteúdos visualizados ou outras ações realizadas usando nossos serviços, país e idioma selecionados, entre outros. Para saber mais sobre nossa política de cookies, acesse link.

Caso não concorde com o uso cookies dessa forma, você deverá ajustar as configurações de seu navegador ou deixar de acessar o nosso site e serviços. Ao continuar com a navegação em nosso site, você aceita o uso de cookies.

Julia Fox Confirmed Her Romance With Kanye West And Revealed He Surprised Her With “An Entire Hotel Suite Full Of Clothes” On Their Second Date Less Than A Month After He Publicly Begged For Kim Kardashian Back

Ye famously replaced Kim Kardashian’s entire wardrobe at the start of their relationship nearly 10 years ago — which prompts the question: Is history about to repeat itself?

By Ellen Durney

Picture of Ellen Durney Ellen Durney BuzzFeed News Staff

Posted on January 7, 2022, at 12:11 p.m. ET

Welcome to the next chapter of the Kimye divorce saga, starring Julia Fox.

Jim Spellman / WireImage,

The 31-year-old actor — who is best known for her breakout performance in Adam Sandler’s Uncut Gems — appears to have bagged herself the highly coveted role of the newest muse of Ye (formerly known as Kanye West).

Gotham / GC Images

If you’re wondering how we got here, you’re not alone. Allow me to explain.

Taylor Hill / FilmMagic

So, if you’ve been ~keeping up~ with Kim Kardashian West and Ye over the past few months, you’ll be well aware that Ye has made no secret of the fact that his sights have been firmly set on a reunion.

Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

While Kim was hanging out with her rumored beau, Pete Davidson, Ye pretty much spent the entire month of November publicly begging for her to reconsider their divorce.

Mark Sagliocco / WireImage

In fact, even as recently as Dec. 9, the father of four was proudly singing for his soon-to-be-ex-wife to “run right back” to him while performing on stage in front of 70,000 people.

Mike Coppola

In light of this, fans were left understandably shocked after the rapper was spotted hanging out with a number of different women over the course of the festive period.

Gotham / GC Images

Reportedly “embracing the single life,” Ye spent time partying in Belize, Houston, and eventually Miami, where he celebrated over the New Year weekend.

Which is where we meet Julia Fox.

Rachel Luna / WireImage

The duo were first linked after they stepped out for dinner in Miami on New Year’s Day. And despite reports at the time that the date was “nothing serious,” Julia and Ye were spotted on a second outing just a few days later.

Santiago Felipe / Getty Images, Neil Mockford / GC Images

After relocating to New York City for their next date — which involved a Broadway show and another romantic dinner — Page Six reported that the two were officially dating.

Gotham / GC Images

“They both just got out of their former relationships, and they’ve helped each other recover immensely,” a source claimed earlier this week. “They’re kind of kindred spirits, and it’s cool to watch.”

And now, putting any speculation to rest, Julia confirmed the romance herself in a blog entry she wrote for Interview Magazine on Jan. 6 — less than one week after we’re told they first met.

Gotham / GC Images

The brief but detailed article — which is accompanied by a slew of very intimate images of the two — begins with Julia explaining that, as we presumed, she and Ye first met in Miami on New Year’s Eve, right before their first date on Jan. 1.

Sean Zanni / Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

“I met Ye in Miami on New Year’s Eve and it was an instant connection. His energy is so fun to be around. He had me and my friends laughing, dancing, and smiling all night,” she wrote, before going on to explain how they wound up in NYC days later.

“We decided to keep the energy going and fly back to New York City to see Slave Play,” she revealed. “Ye’s flight landed at six and the play was at seven and he was there ON TIME. I was impressed.”

Santiago Felipe / Getty Images

“After the play we chose to do dinner at Carbone which is one of my favorite restaurants. Obviously,” she added.

Craig Barritt / Getty Images for rag & bone

Julia also explained that — in true Ye style — the Yeezy founder took it upon himself to direct a photoshoot inside the restaurant, snapping shots of Julia while other diners apparently cheered from the sidelines.

Dominik Bindl / WireImage

“At the restaurant, Ye directed an entire photo shoot for me while people dined! The whole restaurant loved it and cheered us on while it was happening,” she said.

And if the impromptu photoshoot wasn’t strange enough, here’s where things start to get a little weird.

Gotham / GC Images

The Uncut Gems star went on to reveal that after finishing up with dinner, the two headed back to a hotel suite which had been packed out with racks of clothes for her to wear.

Axelle / FilmMagic

“After dinner Ye had a surprise for me. I mean, I’m still in shock,” Julia wrote. “Ye had an entire hotel suite full of clothes. It was every girl’s dream come true. It felt like a real Cinderella moment.”

Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images for Film at Lincoln Center

“I don’t know how he did it, or how he got all of it there in time. But I was so surprised. Like, who does things like this on a second date? Or any date!” she concluded.

Paul Archuleta / WireImage

If you read that passage and felt a sudden pang of déjà vu, that’s probably because we’ve seen this scenario before.

Roy Rochlin / Getty Images

Despite Julia’s evident surprise at the gesture, Ye used a similar tactic once before to woo (or rather, reinvent) Kim Kardashian at the start of their relationship.

Christopher Polk

If you need reminding, Ye took it upon himself to lead a complete overhaul of Kim’s image shortly after they officially started dating in 2012.

Denise Truscello / WireImage

Starting with her style, Ye called upon the help of his stylist, who assisted him in updating Kim’s entire closet, disposing of anything they didn’t like and replacing it with ~Ye-approved~ items.

Hayu / YouTube

After reportedly throwing out over 250 pairs of shoes — and reducing Kim to tears in the process — Ye presented her with an entirely new wardrobe filled with designer clothes he’d picked out to inaugurate the new-and-improved Kim.

Hayu / YouTube

Nearly a decade later — the 250 pairs of lost shoes now ancient history — and Ye has literally been credited with “revolutionizing” Kim’s style and overall image.

Jason Merritt / Getty Images, Gotham / GC Images

Which prompts the question: Is history about to repeat itself?

Christopher Polk / NBCUniversal / NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images, Jim Spellman / WireImage,

Interestingly, even before Julia revealed that he had surprised her with the new clothes, some fans were already speculating that Ye had been styling her for their dates.

Sean Zanni / Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

Sporting a number of Balenciaga ensembles, Julia’s date night attire was suspiciously reminiscent of the countless looks from the same designer that we’ve come to expect from Kim over recent months.

Gotham / GC Images

Clearly unfazed by the Kim K comparisons, Julia closed out her Interview Mag post by hinting that she’s excited for the future of her relationship with Ye.

Gotham / GC Images

“Everything with us has been so organic,” she told readers. “I don’t know where things are headed but if this is any indication of the future I’m loving the ride.”

Ian West - Pa Images / PA Images via Getty Images

Like Julia, we also can’t predict where the future will take this unlikely duo. But, if Ye's generous wardrobe donation is anything to go by, there's a chance he could be in it for the long run.

Gotham / GC Images

A BuzzFeed News investigation, in partnership with the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists, based on thousands of documents the government didn't want you to see.