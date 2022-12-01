Republicans Finally Deleted That Tweet About Ye, Musk, And Trump And All It Took Was Praising Hitler

Turns out Ye saying that Hitler did some good things crossed the line and pushed the GOP to hit delete.

Cast your mind back, if you can, to the bygone days of early October — Oct. 6 to be exact.

It was a different time. A simpler time, if that were somehow possible.

Ye, aka Kanye West, was set to appear on Fox News with Tucker Carlson to discuss his decision to wear a “White Lives Matter” shirt at Paris Fashion Week.

Elon Musk had just reversed himself and decided to avoid litigation by proceeding after all with buying Twitter at the ridiculous price he’d first proposed, having also promised to lift the permanent ban on Donald Trump.

And Trump was, I don’t know, sitting by the pool at Mar-a-Lago looking forward to the midterm elections a month away in which his fellow Republicans were expected to coast to an easy victory.

Evidently feeling confident that everything was coming up red, GOP members of the House Judiciary Committee opened Twitter and cranked out this classic: “Kanye. Elon. Trump.”

The gist of the tweet was simple. Conservatives were cool again. And rich. And proud of it!

What the tweet’s author (most likely Rep. Jim Jordan, the Trump ally with a habit for tweeting and the ranking Republican on that committee) didn’t seem to appreciate was that this tweet was the Twitter equivalent of the videotape from The Ring (2002), and if it mentioned you, your reputation would begin to nosedive within seven days.

Flash forward to Dec. 1, and the tweet has finally been put out of its misery.

The deletion came after Ye appeared with Sandy Hook conspiracy theorist Alex Jones and publicly praised Adolf Hitler, adding that he likes the Nazi leader.

After two months of cascading nightmares for each of the three men in the tweet, Ye saying he was a fan of Nazis is what finally caused the tweet to be deleted.


RIP to a real (chaotic) one.

But as a recap, let’s check all the things that happened after the tweet was posted that evidently didn’t merit its deletion.

For Ye:

For Musk:

For Trump:

Phew.

I’m exhausted just compiling that list. I can’t imagine how tired that poor tweet was trying to soldier on.

Glad it’s finally at peace.

