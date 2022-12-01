Republicans Finally Deleted That Tweet About Ye, Musk, And Trump And All It Took Was Praising Hitler

Cast your mind back, if you can, to the bygone days of early October — Oct. 6 to be exact.

It was a different time. A simpler time, if that were somehow possible.

Ye, aka Kanye West, was set to appear on Fox News with Tucker Carlson to discuss his decision to wear a “White Lives Matter” shirt at Paris Fashion Week.

Elon Musk had just reversed himself and decided to avoid litigation by proceeding after all with buying Twitter at the ridiculous price he’d first proposed , having also promised to lift the permanent ban on Donald Trump .

And Trump was, I don’t know, sitting by the pool at Mar-a-Lago looking forward to the midterm elections a month away in which his fellow Republicans were expected to coast to an easy victory.

Evidently feeling confident that everything was coming up red, GOP members of the House Judiciary Committee opened Twitter and cranked out this classic: “Kanye. Elon. Trump.”

The gist of the tweet was simple. Conservatives were cool again. And rich. And proud of it!