Anti-Vaccine-Mandate Protesters Are Still Controlling Downtown Ottawa, And Residents Have Reached Their Limit

OTTAWA — Residents here took to the streets Sunday to physically block the movement of the “Freedom Convoy” protesters who have overrun the city for more than two weeks.

This public backlash is sparked in part by reports of concerts, hot tubs, and bouncy castles in the downtown core occupied by anti-vaccine-mandate protesters. One group of residents crowded the street to blockade a convoy of around 20 cars and pickup trucks in southern Ottawa, holding it up for several hours.

“The straw broke last night. The patience of our various communities broke,” said Joel Harden, the provincial representative for Ottawa Centre. He said the anti-protest blockade came together on community Facebook groups usually dedicated to organizing cookouts, dog walking, and kid meetups.

“I hope the convoy knows they’re not welcome in our city anymore. They made their point; it’s time to go,” he said.

The convoy had been planning to drive along the Rideau River before meeting up with the larger protest site downtown. There was some discussion and arguing as their path was blocked, but mostly the two sides kept to themselves. Resident groups also popped up in downtown streets to physically block thoroughfares leading to the protest zone. They say that businesses are suffering and people who are just trying to go about their daily lives are being harassed.

“Ottawans are just fed up. We’re done. I’ll tell you, something popped yesterday,” said Micah Clark, who has lived in Ottawa for 16 years. “We’re just trying to live our lives, and our city’s been turned into a punching bag by a bunch of people who didn’t do real well in civics class.”

Sunday’s pushback comes after a large counterprotest gathered Saturday in the Glebe, a neighborhood south of downtown, urging the trucker convoy to leave the city. Residents are expecting more demonstrations in the coming days designed to obstruct movement and make the lives of protesters less comfortable.

Much of the anger is also directed at local police for failing to stop the convoy or the nightly parties. Two weekends ago, the Ottawa Police Service made the crucial mistake of letting the convoy into the downtown core, thinking the demonstration would last only a few days. Now moving out hundreds of vehicles and thousands of people has become a logistical nightmare. Police Chief Peter Sloly, who previously described the protest as a siege, has said his force is badly outnumbered by protesters and needs reinforcements.

The lack of confrontation between police and the crowd may have helped keep tensions from exploding, but images of protesters partying while officers stand by and watch have Ottawans exasperated.