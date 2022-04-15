“They’ve stopped trying to pretend that they’re doing anything other than coming after LGBTQ people because they don’t like us.”

Eric Gay / AP Left: Parents of transgender children gather in the capital to speak about transgender legislation being considered in the Texas House and Senate; right: Texas Gov. Greg Abbott

“It’s a classic case of ‘We’ll throw this at the wall and see if it sticks.’ And when they do, they’re gonna run with it and they’re gonna keep going,” said Allison Scott, the director of impact and innovation at the Campaign for Southern Equality. “And they found that going after LGBTQ children and schools is something that they can make stick.” Adam Polaski, CSE’s communications director, said the pandemic had served as a “throughline” or connecting theme in right-wing strategy, particularly when it comes to “activating” parents who attend school board meetings and hear discussions about curriculum that they also object to. “You’re there to complain about the pandemic and complain about school closures or whatever…but you have this extreme and very engaged group of people who go and then they get activated on all the other issues too,” Polaski said. Right-wing activists have been open about how influential schools and board meetings have been in engaging parents on issues beyond the pandemic. In an interview with BuzzFeed News last year, Sherronna Bishop, a right-wing activist in Colorado who previously served as campaign manager for Republican Rep. Lauren Boebert, also said that listening in on their children’s remote learning had shocked many parents. “We started seeing what curriculum they were learning, we started hearing the lessons that were being taught to them, and we started realizing that we don’t really align with a lot of what’s being taught to them,” Bishop said. Tim Miller, a gay man who served as communications director for Jeb Bush’s 2016 presidential bid before quitting the Republican party in 2020, said his old colleagues on the right were energized and inspired by Glenn Youngkin’s successful bid for the Virginia governorship last year on a campaign that emphasized parental sway over schools and curriculum. “They see school and this frame of ‘We’re going to protect children from all this liberal propaganda that's being pushed in schools’ as a winning message,” Miller said. “And so it all kind of ties together: the COVID school closings, the CRT hysteria, and now these ‘Don’t Say Gay’ bills.” In at least one state, the link between CRT and anti-LGBTQ policies is quite literal. Ohio House Bill 616 is overwhelmingly concerned with banning CRT and the 1619 Project in schools, but also sandwiches in restrictions on teachings about sexual orientation and gender identity. “[Republicans] have been, as a strategic matter, pretty good at tying this all together, and having it support that broader message that they're looking at protecting kids. It’s preposterous, but I think that message is working,” Miller said. “And I think that’s why the gays just kind of got sucked up in this.” As part of this recent legislative push, transgender Americans have come under the most intense assault — and the pace is quickening. In 2020, there were 79 bills introduced in state houses that targeted trans people, according to Cathryn Oakley, state legislative director and senior counsel at the Human Rights Campaign. Last year, that number jumped to 150 bills. “This year, we’re at about 140 — and it’s just April,” Oakley said. “This will be the most anti-transgender legislative session of all time in the state legislatures.” Polaski, with the CSE, said the number and nature of states going after LGBTQ people has also surprised him.

Michael Conroy / AP Protesters carry signs at a rally held in opposition to anti-LGTBQ bills being considered at the statehouse in Indianapolis, on Feb. 16, 2022.