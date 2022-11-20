At Least 5 People Were Killed After A Shooter Opened Fire At A Gay Club In Colorado Springs

Five people were killed and at least 18 injured after a shooter opened fire at a Colorado Springs, Colorado, gay nightclub Saturday night, police said.



Colorado Springs Police Department spokesperson Sgt. Pamela Castro said that police received a phone call about an active shooting at Club Q shortly before midnight.



Police arrived at the scene within three minutes of the call, and within the next two minutes, police said, officers entered the club and subdued the suspect. He was in custody Sunday.

Colorado Springs Chief of Police Adrian Vasquez said Sunday that two "heroic" patrons confronted the shooter in the club and helped stop him from killing more people.

"Their actions clearly saved lives," Colorado Springs Mayor John Suthers said at a press conference Sunday.



Vasquez identified the shooter as 22-year-old Anderson Lee Aldrich and said two firearms were found at the scene, including a long rifle.

This isn't the first time Aldrich came to the attention of law enforcement. In June 2021, he was arrested on charges of felony menacing and first-degree kidnapping for "threatening to cause harm to [his mother] with a homemade bomb, multiple weapons, and ammunition," according to a press release from the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office.

The district attorney's office in Colorado Springs declined to answer questions about the 2021 arrest and said it is currently investigating. The Colorado court system had no public records under Aldrich's name, suggesting that charges were never filed.

Photos and videos posted on social media show a heavy police presence outside Club Q on Saturday night.

"Club Q is a safe haven for our LGBTQ citizens," Vasquez said Sunday. "Every citizen has a right to feel safe and secure in our city … without fear of being harmed or treated poorly."

Vasquez said this is an ongoing investigation and would not say whether the incident is a hate crime.