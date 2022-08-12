Here’s How Experts Are Stretching The Monkeypox Vaccine Supply

In an effort to stretch the limited supply of monkeypox vaccine, US health officials announced this week that they will allow people to get “intradermal” vaccinations, or doses injected directly under the top layer of skin.

This means one dose can now be used to inoculate five people. The strategy required an FDA emergency use authorization, which also allowed for high-risk children to be vaccinated as well.

Typically, the approved Jynneos vaccine is injected into the deeper fatty tissue (subcutaneously), and then a second shot is given four weeks later. In other words, it usually takes two doses over a month to achieve immunity, which can help control the outbreak.

Jynneos shots can be given before or after exposure to stop the monkeypox virus and are considered the best way to prevent infection or symptoms that can include fever, headache, fatigue, rash, and raised lesions.

“[Vaccines] are the preferred way to treat monkeypox,” said Dr. Amesh Adalja, senior scholar at the Center for Health Security at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health. “They confer immunity into the at-risk population.”

As of Aug. 11, there have been 10,768 reported cases of monkeypox in the US. This is likely an undercount, said Dr. William Schaffner, an infectious disease specialist with Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville.

In early August, the Biden administration declared the current wave of monkeypox cases a public health emergency, which opened the door for more resources, including vaccinations.

The Department of Health and Human Services says it has secured 1.1 million doses and has shipped more than 620,000 doses of Jynneos to states and jurisdictions so far. However, an additional 150,000 doses won’t arrive in the US until September, and the rest of the doses may not be available until 2023.

The current supply of Jynneos, if given at two doses a person, can cover only about a third of the estimated 1.6 million queer men in the US who should be vaccinated, according to the Washington Post. That leaves about 1 million people to wait months before they become fully vaccinated.

“We sure could use a heck of a lot more vaccine,” Schaffner said.

Here’s how officials are stretching vaccine supplies to handle a rapidly expanding case count and what we know about the ability of the vaccine to protect you when given intradermally or subcutaneously.

What are intradermal injections?

These injections involve inserting the needle right under the skin’s top layer, which produces a small bubble on the surface that may leave a scar. The method provides more of an immune response than subcutaneous vaccinations that poke deeper into the fatty layer under the skin, Adalja said.

In practice, using the intradermal method means only one-fifth of a regular dose is needed. So why aren’t all vaccines administered in this way?