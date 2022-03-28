Will Smith Smacked Chris Rock On Stage At The Oscars For Making A Joke About Jada Pinkett Smith

Actor Will Smith smacked Chris Rock on stage at the 2022 Oscars after the comedian made a joke about Smith's wife, Jada Pinkett Smith.

The unplanned incident occurred after Rock pointed out Jada Pinkett Smith in the crowd and said, "Jada, I love ya. G.I. Jane 2, can't wait to see it," referring to her bald head.

Pinkett Smith, who was diagnosed with alopecia in 2018 and has been public about her struggles about not being able to grow her hair, rolled her eyes after Rock's joke. Will Smith then walked up to Rock on stage and smacked him.

“Oh wow. Wow. Will Smith just smacked the shit out of me,” Rock said after Smith exited the stage, the crowd laughing.

When Smith sat back down in his seat he yelled at Rock, “Keep my wife’s name out your fucking mouth,” according to reporters in the room and at least one international broadcast.