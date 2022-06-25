Pride In 2022: “This Is A Very Dark Time To Be Celebrating”

But the threats go beyond acts of violence. Amid a series of new laws targeting the LGBTQ community in South Dakota, Sioux Falls Pride recently registered as a 501(c)(4) with the IRS, which will allow them to spend the rest of the year engaging in political lobbying to fight back.

Given the political climate, Neufeld said this year’s parade was an act of visibility, not just celebration.

“With all of the legislation going on in South Dakota and around the country … [it was important to bring] more awareness towards our community and our members that are feeling more attacked and under the microscope,” Neufeld said. “[Pride] is more important now than ever.”

Neufeld is not alone in sensing that things may be backsliding. After a decade of remarkable advancements in civil rights for the LGBTQ community that saw the repeal of “Don’t Ask, Don’t Tell,” the legalization of same-sex marriage, and an important rise in the cultural prominence and public acceptance of transgender and nonbinary Americans, it feels to many in 2022 that the march of progress has suddenly been halted. Some 70% of LGBTQ people feel discrimination has increased in the last two years, according to a survey by media watchdog GLAAD that was released on Wednesday.

"I would honestly be lying if I said I weren't afraid that it could all be, it could all go away," Jim Obergefell, the lead plaintiff in the 2015 Supreme Court case on same-sex marriage, told BuzzFeed News following the court's striking down of Roe v. Wade on Friday.



He and others warned that, due to comments in Justice Clarence Thomas's abortion opinion, LGBTQ rights could be next. "It's time for people to stop being complacent. It's time for people to stop saying well that will never happen," Obergefell said. "Here we are. It has happened."

It’s not just a feeling. South Dakota is one of 13 states that have passed a total of 24 anti-LGBTQ pieces of legislation this year, according to the Human Rights Campaign. The LGBTQ advocacy group has counted more than 325 harmful bills pending in statehouses across the country — a record high that has activists busy and alarmed.



“Pride was born from protest,” said Cathryn Oakley, HRC state legislative director and senior counsel, “and I am certainly feeling this year that Pride is less joyful than it has been, at least for me, in the past, and that it is calling for protest, it is calling for folks to stand up and organize, and for our community to be mobilized — not just LGBTQ folks, but our allies, too.”

Oakley said she sees a “dissonance” between the lawmakers introducing the bills and the general public, who overwhelmingly support the LGBTQ community. What’s changed, Oakley said, are their opponents’ tactics.

“In the last several years, our community has absolutely been under attack, and we've been under attack from the same forces who have been attacking LGBTQ equality for decades and decades,” Oakley said. “The opponents' names are the same. Their tactics are actually sort of reverting back to some of the vintage tactics that they used back in the day.”

Following a strategy that has successfully centered schools and classrooms in fights over the pandemic and critical race theory, opponents of the LGBTQ community have also made children central to their latest moral panic. South Dakota, Alabama, and Georgia have all followed Florida’s lead in legislating so-called Don’t Say Gay laws, which restrict references to LGBTQ people in classrooms. Elsewhere, a national Catholic political group is urging parents nationwide to check out any books featured in library Pride Month displays and not return them unless such displays are taken down.

Oakley says these opponents are also working overtime to leverage public ignorance or apprehension over emerging issues — such as transgender athletes competing in women’s sports or medical treatment for trans children — to wage a broader fight.

“They're not truly interested in what medical best practice is surrounding trans youth. They're here because they do not believe that LGBTQ people should be allowed to be LGBTQ,” Oakley said. “I don't think it counts as a culture war when some people are just trying to live their lives on one side and other people are trying to prevent them from doing that.”