Activists Say The Outrage At Them Gluing Their Hands To Famous Paintings Is Nothing Compared To What Climate Change Will Do To Art

Activists around the world are setting their sights on another target in an effort to draw attention to the climate emergency: famous artworks in museums.



Two protesters superglued their hands to a Pablo Picasso painting in a Melbourne, Australia, museum on Sunday, in an increasingly popular stunt activists are turning to in order to draw attention to the climate crisis. The protesters, who are from Extinction Rebellion, an international environmental group with chapters across the globe, glued their hands to Picasso's "Massacre en Corée" (Massacre in Korea) painting at the National Gallery of Victoria, before being arrested.

They also laid a banner on the ground that read "Climate Chaos = War + Famine," which the group said "highlighted the connection between climate breakdown & human suffering."

The protesters were later released without being charged. The painting, which was protected by a perspex covering, was unharmed, a spokesperson for the gallery told BuzzFeed News.



Extinction Rebellion spokesperson Brad Homewood told the Guardian that they did it knowing it would not damage the artwork. "Our intention was always to glue on to the perspex protecting it," he said.