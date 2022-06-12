A Drag Queen Was Interrupted By A Right-Wing Group During A Library’s Story Hour, And Police Are Investigating

Sheriff's deputies were called to the library, and according to the sheriff's office, they de-escalated the situation. An "active hate crime investigation" is now underway, as well as an investigation into the "annoying and harassing of children."

"We will make sure any future events at the library are safe against hate speech and threats of violence," the sheriff's office said. "As we celebrate Pride Month, we will be swift in our response to any incidents where there are threats to harm members of this community."



Five or six children had shown up to the story hour, part of the library's Pride Month celebrations, along with parents and other community members. Dulce, a founding member of the Drag Queen Story Hour events that now take place at libraries in multiple states, told BuzzFeed News that the librarians and children were singing the "welcome song" together, which is "as wholesome as you can imagine."

When the men began shouting, the library's security guard escorted her out of the room.



"She was amazing, literally my hero," Dulce said.

Despite the chaotic interruption, once the men were gone, Dulce resumed story hour. Outside of drag, her background is in social work with a focus on youth.



"I love teaching but can no longer afford to be a teacher in San Fransisco," she said. "Story hour is how I continue my youth work. I look forward to it."

In recent days, right-wing backlash to family-friendly Pride events has reached new heights. The Twitter account Libs of TikTok, which has become key to fueling right-wing outrage, highlighted the San Lorenzo Library story hour as part of a long thread on Twitter of Pride events. Twitter didn't immediately answer questions from BuzzFeed News on whether the thread violated its policies.

Dulce is no stranger to protests or hate mail, and she told BuzzFeed News that the recent discussions online are "harrowing and frankly unsurprising."

