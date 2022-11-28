The Protests In China Against The Government's Zero-COVID Policy Are Remarkable. Here's What You Need To Know.

Sparked by a deadly fire in Xinjiang and fueled by harsh ongoing COVID restrictions, protests erupted in cities across China over the weekend in a rare display of public anger toward the government.



What began as demonstrations over a fire in an apartment building in Ürümqi, Xinjiang, on Thursday — which many believe were made deadlier due to strict COVID prevention measures — has bubbled over into widespread discontent with the government's "zero-COVID" policy.

Demonstrators in Shanghai, Beijing, Wuhan, and other cities took to the streets and faced down police officers, demanding an end to lockdowns and, in some cases, directly voicing their opposition to the Chinese government and President Xi Jinping.



The wide-scale protests are remarkable for a country where free speech is highly regulated and heavily punished, but also because of how different segments of the population have been so unified by the shared frustration of the government's zero-COVID approach.

"People have been incredibly patient with lockdown measures but authorities must not abuse emergency policies," Amnesty International Deputy Regional Director Hana Young said in a statement. "These unprecedented protests show that people are at the end of their tolerance for excessive Covid-19 restrictions."

Here's what you need to know about the protests.

Why are people protesting?