The Police Crackdown On The Ottawa Protesters Has Begun

OTTAWA — Police arrested at least 70 protesters and took back a chunk of downtown Ottawa on Friday as they moved to put an end to the three-week-old anti-vaccine mandate demonstration in the streets of Canada’s capital city.

Interim Ottawa police chief Steve Bell said those arrested have been charged with “multiple, various offenses, including mischief.” Several protest leaders are among those arrested.

Just as the protest dragged on, so did the crackdown to end it. Police moved slowly, surrounding and clearing one trucker camp over the course of hours. Truckers who refused to exit their vehicles had their windows smashed and were forced out. Protesters tried to lock arms and “hold the line” but were steadily pushed back.

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police, Ontario Provincial Police, and other forces from across Ontario and Quebec came to Ottawa to join the crackdown. So far, that operation has not led to violence beyond the level of shoving and shouting. Bell said police will continue to advance until all protesters are gone.