Novak Djokovic Was Forced To Leave Australia The Day Before The Australian Open After Losing His Bid For A COVID Vaccine Exemption

Novak Djokovic, the top-ranked men’s tennis player in the world, left Australia on Sunday and lost his chance to compete in the Australian Open after a battle with the country’s immigration officials over whether he should be exempt from COVID-19 vaccination requirements.

The tournament begins Monday, and Djokovic had traveled to the country under a visa that granted him a medical exemption from being vaccinated because he had recently recovered from COVID. But after public outcry from Australians, who have faced stringent border restrictions and lockdowns during the pandemic, his visa was canceled on Jan. 6.

After back and forth within Australia’s judicial system, Djokovic on Sunday lost his final chance to legally remain in the country when a federal court upheld Immigration Minister Alex Hawke’s decision to cancel Djokovic’s visa “in the public interest.” Hawke tweeted Sunday that Djokovic had left Australia, and photographs showed him at Melbourne Airport, where he reportedly boarded a flight to Dubai.

“Australia’s strong border protection policies have kept us safe during the pandemic, resulting in one of the lowest death rates, strongest economic recoveries, and highest vaccination rates in the world,” Hawke said in a statement.