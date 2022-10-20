Liz Truss has resigned as the British prime minister, but more importantly, she has been bested by a 60 pence (about 68 cents) head of lettuce in a countdown of who would last longer.
The stunt was the work of the British tabloid paper the Daily Star, which started a livestream on YouTube on Oct. 14 with the title, "Will Liz Truss still be Prime Minister within the 10-day shelf-life of a lettuce?"
Well, today the answer was a resounding no, as Truss appeared in front of Downing Street to formally announce that she would be resigning, just 44 days after being elected to office — less time than Kim Kardashian’s failed marriage to Kris Humphries.
The 47-year-old became the shortest-serving PM in British history.
“We set out a vision for a low-tax, high-growth economy that would take advantage of the freedoms of Brexit. I recognize, though, given the situation, I cannot deliver the mandate on which I was elected by the Conservative Party,” Truss said. “I have therefore spoken to His Majesty the King to notify him that I am resigning as leader of the Conservative Party.”
After the speech, the Daily Star livestream put a crown on top of the lettuce and lowered the photo of Truss as the national anthem played and disco lights flashed.
Truss was elected in September to be the new leader of the party and the third woman to lead Britain. She was sworn in as prime minister by the Queen just days before her death.
Truss's resignation is just the latest in a turbulent year for British politics, with former UK PM Boris Johnson resigning in July after a mass exodus of support from 50 members of Parliament supporting him.
On Sept. 23, the government unveiled a “mini-budget” with a series of economic proposals that sent markets into a frenzy, raising mortgages for millions and proposing unfunded tax cuts. The pound fell to its lowest rate ever against the US dollar.
Truss will remain as PM until a successor has been chosen, she said. But until then, all hail the head of lettuce because clearly, we're a joke.
Truss said a new leader would be chosen within the next week.