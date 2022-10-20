The Head Of Lettuce Outlived Liz Truss With The UK PM Resigning After Just 44 Days As Leader

The 47-year-old became the shortest-serving PM in British history, best remembered for destroying the pound and a molding head of lettuce.

By
Ade Onibada
by Ade Onibada

BuzzFeed News Reporter

YouTube / Via youtube.com

Liz Truss has resigned as the British prime minister, but more importantly, she has been bested by a 60 pence (about 68 cents) head of lettuce in a countdown of who would last longer.

The stunt was the work of the British tabloid paper the Daily Star, which started a livestream on YouTube on Oct. 14 with the title, "Will Liz Truss still be Prime Minister within the 10-day shelf-life of a lettuce?"

YouTube / Via youtube.com

Well, today the answer was a resounding no, as Truss appeared in front of Downing Street to formally announce that she would be resigning, just 44 days after being elected to office — less time than Kim Kardashian’s failed marriage to Kris Humphries.

The 47-year-old became the shortest-serving PM in British history.

Rob Pinney / Getty Images

Prime Minister Liz Truss delivers her resignation speech at Downing Street on Oct. 20, 2022, in London.

“We set out a vision for a low-tax, high-growth economy that would take advantage of the freedoms of Brexit. I recognize, though, given the situation, I cannot deliver the mandate on which I was elected by the Conservative Party,” Truss said. “I have therefore spoken to His Majesty the King to notify him that I am resigning as leader of the Conservative Party.”

After the speech, the Daily Star livestream put a crown on top of the lettuce and lowered the photo of Truss as the national anthem played and disco lights flashed.

YouTube / Via youtube.com

Truss was elected in September to be the new leader of the party and the third woman to lead Britain. She was sworn in as prime minister by the Queen just days before her death.

Truss's resignation is just the latest in a turbulent year for British politics, with former UK PM Boris Johnson resigning in July after a mass exodus of support from 50 members of Parliament supporting him.

James Graham @mrJamesGraham

A Prime Minister may fall today. Soak up the history, guys. Days like today only come around every couple of months

Reply Retweet Favorite
Twitter: @mrJamesGraham

On Sept. 23, the government unveiled a “mini-budget” with a series of economic proposals that sent markets into a frenzy, raising mortgages for millions and proposing unfunded tax cuts. The pound fell to its lowest rate ever against the US dollar.

Truss will remain as PM until a successor has been chosen, she said. But until then, all hail the head of lettuce because clearly, we're a joke.

Furquan Akhtar @furquan

The Daily Star Lettuce when @trussliz resigns

Reply Retweet Favorite
Twitter: @furquan
Jason Okundaye @jasebyjason

The Daily Star lettuce:

Reply Retweet Favorite
Twitter: @jasebyjason
Sean McLoughlin @SeanMcLoughlin

Christ. At least the Italians and the Greeks have decent food. We're going through all this with beans on fucking toast.

Reply Retweet Favorite
Twitter: @SeanMcLoughlin
Scott Bryan @scottygb

How it started. How it ended.

Reply Retweet Favorite
Twitter: @scottygb
KWAJO- Social Housing @KwajoHousing

🚨Big Brother House you are live on air. Please do not swear. The next housemate to be evicted .. is….

Reply Retweet Favorite
Twitter: @KwajoHousing
Jane Merrick @janemerrick23

When a lettuce outlasts a Prime Minister, we have truly reached the endive days

Reply Retweet Favorite
Twitter: @janemerrick23


Andrew Lawrence @andrewzlaw

@PippaCrerar It is time

Reply Retweet Favorite
Twitter: @andrewzlaw
Amanda @Pandamoanimum

Liz Truss - Gone. Lettuce - Romaine.

Reply Retweet Favorite
Twitter: @Pandamoanimum

Truss said a new leader would be chosen within the next week.


Topics in this article