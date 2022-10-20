Liz Truss has resigned as the British prime minister, but more importantly, she has been bested by a 60 pence (about 68 cents) head of lettuce in a countdown of who would last longer.

The stunt was the work of the British tabloid paper the Daily Star, which started a livestream on YouTube on Oct. 14 with the title, "Will Liz Truss still be Prime Minister within the 10-day shelf-life of a lettuce?"