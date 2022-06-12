Dozens Of White Supremacists Were Arrested At An LGBTQ Pride Event For Allegedly Planning To Riot

Police arrested 31 men who they said were planning to riot at an LGBTQ Pride event Saturday in Coeur d'Alene, Idaho.

Police Chief Lee White Lee said at a press conference that the men wore clothing identifying them as part of the Patriot Front, a white nationalist group, and the group's founder was among those taken into custody. At the time they were arrested, they had one smoke grenade, shields, and hats hardened with plastic, and they were booked into jail on misdemeanor conspiracy to riot charges.

During the day on Saturday, the North Idaho Pride Alliance hosted an event at a park in Coeur d'Alene, featuring music and vendors. But then a "concerned citizen" spotted what "looked like a little army" inside a U-Haul truck and called police, White said. White said it was unknown where the U-Haul had been rented.

The moment the police found the truck, filled with masked men, was captured on video and posted by North Idaho News.