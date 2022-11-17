Here’s All The Latest On The Drama At Twitter

Since Elon Musk bought Twitter at the end of October, it’s been a nonstop shitshow. He tweeted a conspiracy theory; he laid off half the company; he asked some of those people to come back; he rolled out the paid verification feature, unleashing parodies; he made a new gray “Official” check, took it away, then put it back in place; he banned parody accounts that made fun of him. Oh, and he fired people who criticized him, either on Twitter or in a company-only Slack channel.



It’s exhausting to keep up with the latest. But, for your convenience, we’re going to keep updating this post with the day-in, day-out news emerging from Twitter.

Friday, Nov. 18:

Musk says negative tweets will be hidden. "New Twitter policy is freedom of speech, but not freedom of reach," Musk tweeted. He also allowed back onto Twitter three high-profile users who had previously been banned: Kathy Griffin (for impersonating Musk), Jordan Peterson, and the far-right satire site Babylon Bee. "Trump decision has not yet been made," Musk tweeted.