Here's How Celebrities Reacted To Will Smith Smacking Chris Rock At The Oscars

After Will Smith smacked Chris Rock live onstage during Sunday’s Academy Awards, viewers at home didn't know how to respond. Celebrities didn't, either.

The King Richard star took the stage following Rock's joke about his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith. Rock, who also poked fun at Pinkett Smith when he hosted the Oscars in 2016, made a joke about G.I. Jane 2 in reference to her bald head. Pinkett Smith has spoken openly about how alopecia has affected her confidence and how she has struggled with not being able to grow her hair since her diagnosis in 2018.

At first, Pinkett Smith rolled her eyes at the joke while Smith appeared to laugh it off. Moments later, he walked to the stage and struck Rock in a move that some people initially assumed was staged. It was not. After returning to his seat, he yelled at Rock twice: “Keep my wife’s name out your fucking mouth.”