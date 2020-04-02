The Victims Of COVID-19
Families and friends around the world are remembering people who have died during the coronavirus pandemic. Read their stories here.
As the coronavirus infects hundreds of thousands of people around the globe, people are remembering their family members, friends, and colleagues who have died. Read their stories below.
Giacomina Barr-Brown
61, an administrative assistant for the NYPD.
Mark Blum
69, an actor in New York City.
Floyd Cardoz
59, an Indian American chef in New York City.
Dennis Dickson
62, NYPD janitor in New York City.
Cedric G. Dixon
48, an NYPD officer.
April Dunn
33, a staff member of Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards’ office in Louisiana.
Larry Edgeworth
61, an audio technician for NBC News in New York City.
Alan Finder
72, a reporter for the New York Times in New York City.
Paul Frishkorn
65, a flight attendant for American Airlines in Philadelphia.
Robert Garff
77, a former Utah state lawmaker and philanthropist in Salt Lake City, Utah.
- Ron Golden
56, older brother of Minnesota’s Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan, in Nashville, Tennessee.
Dr. James Goodrich
73, a neurosurgeon who separated conjoined twins.
Kious Kelly
48, a nurse at Mount Sinai West Hospital in New York City.
Ben Luderer
30, a high school baseball coach in River Vale, New Jersey.
Silvia Deyanira Meléndez
24, daughter and sister, in West Valley City, Utah.
Adolph “T.J.” Mendez
44, father of six in New Braunfels, Texas.
Maria Mercader
54, a CBS News journalist in New York City.
Fuad Nahdi
62, a prominent British Muslim journalist and activist in Wembley, England.
Isaac Robinson
44, a Michigan state representative in Detroit.
Dezann Romain
36, school principal in Brooklyn.
Sundee Rutter
42, a single mother of six and breast cancer survivor in Snohomish County, Washington.
Adam Schlesinger
52, the singer for Fountains of Wayne, and Crazy Ex-Girlfriend song writer, in upstate New York.
Anthony Spadaccini
54, a former Connecticut representative in Stamford, Connecticut.
Nashom Wooden
50, a drag queen in New York City.
George Valentine
66, a member of DC Mayor Muriel Bowser’s legal counsel in Washington, DC.
- Josh Wallwork
45, a costumer for Law & Order: SVU in New York City.
If you know someone who has died of COVID-19 and would like to share their story, email us here.
See our full coverage of the coronavirus outbreak here.
-
