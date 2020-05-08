A Brooklyn Man Described As "Mr. Hooper From Sesame Street" Died From The Coronavirus

Facebook Lloyd Cornelius Porter with his wife Hillary and daughter MacLemore.

The crowd wound down the street and around the block for a socially-distanced candlelight procession for Lloyd Cornelius Porter, an actor and entrepreneur dubbed the “Mr. Hooper” of his beloved Sesame Street-like neighborhood of Bedford-Stuyvesant, Brooklyn. Porter, 49, died from complications related to COVID-19 early Wednesday. That evening, dozens of locals gathered, in masks and many in Porter's trademark bowtie and hat, to parade past the home he lived in with his wife Hillary and daughter MacLemore, a fifth-grader. One mourner held a handwritten sign that read “Bread Love, it’s the Brooklyn way,” a tribute to Bread Love, the neighborhood bakery Porter ran with Hillary, named in honor of another beloved Brooklyn son. Another wore a Bread-Stuy T-shirt, from when the Porters ran a local cafe in the brownstone-filled historically black neighborhood for nearly a decade. A neighbor, and Kappa Alpha Psi fraternity brother, led a gospel tune. Someone started playing songs by his brother, Grammy award-winning jazz singer Gregory Porter from their car. "You don’t get that kind of processional he got if you haven't impacted the lives around you," close friend Keith Arthur Bolden told BuzzFeed News. "He would hold court. People just look to him to lead, to be the pulse." Most people who grew up with him in California knew him as Corn or Neil. Hillary called him Corny. In Brooklyn, his home of nearly 20 years, he was Lloyd. His mother actually named him "Sir Lloyd" on his birth certificate, Bolden said. Bolden and Porter first met in college at Fresno State University 29 years ago, and went on to become fraternity brothers, groomsmen for each other, fellow actors, and later, neighbors for a time in Bed-Stuy.

Keith Arthur Bolden Lloyd Porter on the left, Keith Arthur Bolden dressed up as Porter for Halloween on the right.

"Low-key, I’ve always wanted to be like him," said Bolden, who once dressed up as Porter in a flour-covered Bread-Stuy T-shirt for Halloween. "He was the most courageous person I know." Porter opened several businesses over the years, nurturing them to be community spaces. Hillary was the baker, he was the one cracking jokes and charming customers. He hired artists and people who struggled to get work elsewhere. He encouraged people to write books and doctorates sitting at the tables and allowed film students to turn the cafe into a set. "Lloyd took care of me when I got to BK. He let me sit in his shop all day and write," Jason Reynolds, the National Ambassador of Young People’s Literature, posted on Twitter.

This one put me down. Lloyd took care of me when I got to BK. He let me sit in his shop all day and write. I begged for coffee and a job. He hooked me up with @StoryCorps, and intro’d me to the people who would change my life years later. One of the great ones. https://t.co/huyIzC6aX4

“What made him special was he just saw possibility in things and people,” said Crystal Bobb Semple, a long-time friend, neighbor, and fellow Brooklyn business owner. "He would feed their bodies and also their souls, talk them through their ideas." She first met the Porters nearly 20 years ago, when they walked into her former bookstore shortly after moving to the city. Shortly afterwards, they opened Bread-Stuy next door. Porter helped organize a farmers market and CSA pickups (he had first studied agriculture business in college), chess tournaments, and music nights at his cafe, street fairs and local fundraisers. Every year in the local tree lighting, Porter dressed up as Santa Claus, with Hillary as Mrs. Claus.

“He’d always ask me 'what’s next?'," Semple said. "He wasn’t one of those people fishing for an answer, what he was trying to do was keep me and keeping us all thinking about our own potential.” Porter grew up in Bakersfield, California, and fell in love with theater at college. He continued to find work as a commercial actor, starring in multiple Super Bowl ads over the years. Daryl C. Patterson, an assistant director, knew of Porter because of Bread-Stuy but first met him when they worked on a FedEx commercial together in 2012.



"When I got on set with him, that’s when I realized just how cool of a person he was," Patterson said. "No scratch that, when I realized he was funny and talented."