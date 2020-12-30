 Skip To Content
BuzzFeed News Home Reporting To You

A Republican Congressman-Elect Died From The Coronavirus Aged 41

Trending

Utilizamos cookies, próprios e de terceiros, que o reconhecem e identificam como um usuário único, para garantir a melhor experiência de navegação, personalizar conteúdo e anúncios, e melhorar o desempenho do nosso site e serviços. Esses Cookies nos permitem coletar alguns dados pessoais sobre você, como sua ID exclusiva atribuída ao seu dispositivo, endereço de IP, tipo de dispositivo e navegador, conteúdos visualizados ou outras ações realizadas usando nossos serviços, país e idioma selecionados, entre outros. Para saber mais sobre nossa política de cookies, acesse link.

Caso não concorde com o uso cookies dessa forma, você deverá ajustar as configurações de seu navegador ou deixar de acessar o nosso site e serviços. Ao continuar com a navegação em nosso site, você aceita o uso de cookies.

A Republican Congressman-Elect Died From The Coronavirus Aged 41

Luke Letlow was days away from being sworn in as the US representative for Louisiana's 5th Congressional District. He had no underlying health conditions.

By Ikran Dahir

Picture of Ikran Dahir Ikran Dahir BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on December 30, 2020, at 8:28 a.m. ET


Melinda Deslatte / AP

Congressman-elect Luke Letlow died on Tuesday evening at a Louisiana hospital from complications due to the coronavirus after being hospitalized for 11 days. He was 41.

Letlow was days away from being sworn in as US representative for Louisiana's 5th Congressional District as the state's youngest congressman.

His death was announced via spokesperson Andrew Bautsch in a statement published to the Facebook.

"The family appreciates the numerous prayers and support over the past days but asks for privacy during this difficult and unexpected time," said Bautsch.

On Dec. 18, Letlow announced via Twitter that he had tested positive for the virus and that he would be isolating.

His condition appeared to have deteriorated quickly as he was admitted into hospital the next day.

In an update last week, G.E. Ghali, the chancellor of LSU Health Shreveport, said Letlow was in a stable condition in an intensive care unit, where he was receiving steroids and the antiviral medicine remdesivir.

Ghali told The Advocate that Letlow had no underlying health conditions.

What a privilege to live in the land of the free 🇺🇸 Please exercise your right to vote on this historic day, and I humbly ask for your prayers and support! #StartLuke2020 #LA05 #WheresPeanut2020
Luke Letlow @LukeLetlow

What a privilege to live in the land of the free 🇺🇸 Please exercise your right to vote on this historic day, and I humbly ask for your prayers and support! #StartLuke2020 #LA05 #WheresPeanut2020

Reply Retweet Favorite

Letlow won a runoff election on Dec. 6 to replace outgoing Republican Ralph Abraham, for whom he had previously worked as chief of staff.

During his campaign, he frequently shared photos of himself at small outdoor gatherings, sometimes wearing a mask and sometimes not.

His passing was mourned by other Republican members of Congress from Louisiana.

Life is a fragile gift. Luke's passing reminds me how thankful we should be everyday for all of the blessings and challenges we have. Please join me in praying for Luke, Julia and their young family.
Rep. Garret Graves @RepGarretGraves

Life is a fragile gift. Luke's passing reminds me how thankful we should be everyday for all of the blessings and challenges we have. Please join me in praying for Luke, Julia and their young family.

Reply Retweet Favorite
Devastated to hear of my friend Congressman-elect Luke Letlow’s passing. Luke had such a positive spirit and a tremendously bright future. Join me in praying for his young family during this incredibly difficult time. Statement from the Louisiana Congressional Delegation:
Steve Scalise @SteveScalise

Devastated to hear of my friend Congressman-elect Luke Letlow’s passing. Luke had such a positive spirit and a tremendously bright future. Join me in praying for his young family during this incredibly difficult time. Statement from the Louisiana Congressional Delegation:

Reply Retweet Favorite
Laura and I extend our heartfelt condolences to the entire Letlow family. Please keep them all in your prayers during this very difficult time. Luke will be missed dearly across Louisiana, and we all mourn his passing.
U.S. Senator Bill Cassidy, M.D. @SenBillCassidy

Laura and I extend our heartfelt condolences to the entire Letlow family. Please keep them all in your prayers during this very difficult time. Luke will be missed dearly across Louisiana, and we all mourn his passing.

Reply Retweet Favorite

Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards has ordered flags be lowered to half-staff in the state to commemorate Letlow.

"COVID-19 has taken Congressman-elect Letlow from us far too soon," Bel Edwards said on Twitter. "I am heartbroken that he will not be able to serve our people as a U.S. Representative, but I am even more devastated for his loving family."

Letlow is survived by his wife and two young children.

Want to see more stories like this? Become a BuzzFeed News member.

ADVERTISEMENT