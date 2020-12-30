A Republican Congressman-Elect Died From The Coronavirus Aged 41

The journalists at BuzzFeed News are proud to bring you trustworthy and relevant reporting about the coronavirus. To help keep this news free, become a member and sign up for our newsletter, Incoming .

Congressman-elect Luke Letlow died on Tuesday evening at a Louisiana hospital from complications due to the coronavirus after being hospitalized for 11 days. He was 41.



Letlow was days away from being sworn in as US representative for Louisiana's 5th Congressional District as the state's youngest congressman.



His death was announced via spokesperson Andrew Bautsch in a statement published to the Facebook.

"The family appreciates the numerous prayers and support over the past days but asks for privacy during this difficult and unexpected time," said Bautsch.

On Dec. 18, Letlow announced via Twitter that he had tested positive for the virus and that he would be isolating.

His condition appeared to have deteriorated quickly as he was admitted into hospital the next day.



In an update last week, G.E. Ghali, the chancellor of LSU Health Shreveport, said Letlow was in a stable condition in an intensive care unit, where he was receiving steroids and the antiviral medicine remdesivir.



Ghali told The Advocate that Letlow had no underlying health conditions.