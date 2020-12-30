“COVID-19 Took A Toll On My Family”: The Virus Killed This Costco Worker, Her Sister, And Her Mother

The journalists at BuzzFeed News are proud to bring you trustworthy and relevant reporting about the coronavirus. To help keep this news free, become a member and sign up for our newsletter, Incoming.



Regina Lim Lee was ready to retire. She and her older sister, Willa Lim Lee, had just paid off the Everett, Washington, home they shared with their mother, Susie Lee, and were planning the travel that they hoped would fill the rest of their lives.



For the better part of two decades, mapping out trips was something Regina did for others. As a Costco Travel agent, she spent hours on the phone every day booking cruises, finding deals, and making arrangements at the vacation arm of the retail giant. Colleagues remembered her as a team player, who would always take their shift if they needed to switch or pitch in if extra help was needed.

She didn’t have to work that Saturday.

It was March 14, and while it wouldn’t typically be busy, a flood of calls hit the travel center from those worried about a lesser-known disease called COVID-19. Some wanted to cancel their travel completely, horrified by broadcast news stories of cruise passengers forced to quarantine for weeks aboard what became floating metal prisons. Other callers hunted for bargains, hoping to take advantage of the swirling fear to book their next getaway.

Regina came into the office, which Costco had refused to close. Despite being within King County — the country’s first known coronavirus hot spot — Costco’s headquarters and its travel office remained open. Its CEO Craig Jelinek decided that if retail workers still had to work in stores, corporate employees should continue to work from their desks.

Costco employees who spoke with BuzzFeed News in April remembered Regina’s incessant cough on her last day in the office. They worried about their 59-year-old colleague, who had diabetes and whose symptoms were so obvious that she had to be checked by a supervisor.

She died on Monday, March 16, from COVID-19.

Regina was the first known Costco employee — and one of the first people in the US — to die of the virus. For some of her colleagues, her death made them aware of their expendability to Costco, and how little their employer did to protect them in the early days of the pandemic.

For Raymond Lee, one of Regina’s two surviving brothers, her death marked a tragic beginning. By the end of the month, Willa, 60, and Susie, 82, would also die from complications associated with the coronavirus, likely having contracted the disease from Regina.

“COVID-19 took a toll on my family,” Raymond told BuzzFeed News in April. “I lost 60% of my family in two weeks.”

“It came and took everything away.”