A White House Butler Who Worked For 11 US Presidents Died Of The Coronavirus

People around the world are remembering family and friends who have died during the coronavirus pandemic. BuzzFeed News is proud to bring you some of their stories. To support our coverage, become a member and sign up for our newsletter, Outbreak Today .

"My grandfather is a family-loving, genuine man," Jamila Garrett, another granddaughter, told Fox 5 in DC. "He was always about service, service to others. It doesn't matter who you were or what you did or what you needed."

Jerman was 91, his granddaughter Shanta Taylor Gay said in a Facebook post.

Wilson Roosevelt Jerman — who worked in the White House as a cleaner, butler, and maître d' for 11 US Presidents over more than half a century —died Saturday from COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus , his family said.

Jerman began working at the White House in 1957 under President Dwight D. Eisenhower as a cleaner, then was promoted to butler under President John F. Kennedy.

Garrett told Fox 5 her grandfather was promoted in part thanks to Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis.

According to the White House Historical Association, Jerman worked full-time in the White House from 1957 to 1993.

He worked part-time beginning in 2003 an left the White House in 2012 under President Barack Obama.

During his career, Garrett said he fostered relationships with the families of past president, particularly the Kennedys, the Bushes (during the administrations of George H.W. Bush and George W. Bush), and the Obamas.

A photo of the Obamas inside an elevator being operated by Jerman was included in Michelle Obama's book, Becoming.

His granddaughter, Shanta Taylor Gay told CNN her grandfather suffered a stroke in 2011, and the Obamas looked after his well-being and sent flowers.

He was honored by Obama with a plaque and 11 coins, each representing every US president he worked with, she told CNN.

Garrett said despite working for US Presidents, her grandfather's focus was service for others.

"I want the world to remember my grandfather as someone who was really authentic, always being yourself," Garrett said. "Thats what he taught our family."