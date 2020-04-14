She Died Of The Coronavirus Alone. All Her Children Wanted Was "To Tell Her That We Love Her One Last Time.”

The journalists at BuzzFeed News are proud to bring you trustworthy and relevant reporting about the coronavirus. To help keep this news free, become a member and sign up for our newsletter, Outbreak Today .

When Donna Durkin, a mother and grandmother from New York, was first diagnosed with COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, her son knew she would be “too weak to fight it off.”



Donna — who had several underlying health conditions, including diabetes, and had been hospitalized with kidney failure three years ago — died earlier this month, just two days after she tested positive for the coronavirus, her children told BuzzFeed News. She was 63 years old.

“I knew, with everything going on and the type of conditions that she had, it was only a matter of time that she would get it, and I knew she would be too weak to fight it off,” her son, Michael Durkin, told BuzzFeed News.

Her kids were not able to see her in the hospital, and she was too weak to even FaceTime them, they said.

“Patients are completely whisked away, and, like, my brother was unable to go visit her at all. It is completely shot. It almost feels like it's inhumane,” her daughter, Danielle Durkin, told BuzzFeed News. “She didn't deserve what happened. Like, she didn't deserve to be alone, and all we wanted was to tell her that we love her one last time.”

Donna went into the hospital Thursday, April 2, and her coronavirus test came back positive on Friday, April 3, her children told BuzzFeed News. She died soon after on Sunday, April 5.

“She was a woman of simplicity,” Michael said during a recent phone call with BuzzFeed News.