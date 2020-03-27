An American Airlines Flight Attendant Has Died From The Coronavirus As Employees Fight For Safer Working Conditions

Association of Flight attendants, Matt York / AP

American Airlines on Friday confirmed that a flight attendant died on Monday after contracting the disease caused by the coronavirus. Paul Frishkorn, who was based in Philadelphia and had been working as a flight attendant for the company since 1997, is the first American Airlines employee to die from COVID-19, his union, the Association of Flight attendants, said in a statement on Friday. "Over the years he built a reputation as a consummate professional who was honored as one of American’s Flight Service Champions twice for his excellent service to our customers," American Airlines said. The company recognized the 65-year-old's tireless dedication to his coworkers, calling him a "servant leader" through his work with the union throughout his career, as well as with the Association of Professional Flight Attendants. "Our hearts go out to Paul’s loved ones, many of whom work for American," the airline said.

Friends, coworkers, and fellow flight attendants have been posting tributes to Frishkorn on Facebook, sharing their memories and grief over losing someone who was so dedicated to his job and passionate about helping others. They described him as the most helpful, kind, person, who "helped thousands of flight attendants during his years at U S airways and later American."

"We flew together several times. He was a figure skater and was active in the world of figure skating after he stopped competing," Jody Jaeger wrote. "A wonderful person and professional to the core. That moment when somebody you know is taken by this virus changes everything."

Tracey Montanari, who worked with Frishkorn at US Airways, wrote on Monday that the "world lost a beautiful soul today... I have no words to describe this incredible loss." Kristiano Rowland remembered the times that Frishkorn used to come into his New York City bar when he was bartending and "talked me into finally applying for a flight attendant position." "You motivated me to get my wings," he said. "And now you got an eternal set of wings. Fly high. Rest in peace, Paul." Frishkorn's death comes as airline workers have been sounding the alarm over the dangers of working during the coronavirus pandemic, demanding in petitions that major companies stop nonessential flights and give their workers better compensation and protection for being on the fron tlines as COVID-19 cases continue to spike. Several workers from American Airlines have contacted BuzzFeed News over the past week, expressing their fears of working in close quarters without adequate protection or sanitization. In a statement to BuzzFeed News, American said that it has "taken enhanced steps to provide our team members with a safe, healthy and clean working environment" and is encouraging workers to use their vacation or sick time and stay home if they do not feel well. If an employee does test positive for COVID-19, or is officially put under quarantine, the airline will give them an additional two weeks of paid sick leave. However, like countless people across the US, if airline workers are feeling symptoms, it has been extremely difficult to get tested and prove you have the virus.

David Foster, an American Airlines employee, told BuzzFeed News that his doctor recommended he self-quarantine because he has immunodeficiency caused by a previous illness. He has 10 days of sick time, he said, and if he tests positive, he'll get those two weeks paid. But he hasn't been able to officially confirm that he has the virus and will be on "unpaid leave" until he can. "I expressed to them the lack of testing available," he said. "As my mother use to say, dammed if you do, dammed if you don’t."

In a letter on March 18, APFA National President Lori Bassani said that while the union had negotiated an extended leave option with some medical benefits, the group was "highly offended" that American Airlines "offered the pilot group financial benefits for two of the pilot options and would not consider the same for our group." "This is a slap in the face for our members who are keeping this airline in the air—- and it severely underestimates our relevance during this or any crisis," she wrote. Bassani described the difficult working conditions flight attendants face, such as serving and interacting closely with travelers from all over, which makes social distancing nearly impossible. "To exacerbate that situation, our company designed the interiors of our aircraft by stuffing in as many seats as possible, with passenger seats encroaching on our jump seat areas, airplane aisles more narrow than ever, and severely reducing space in galley areas, bathrooms, and spaces for passengers to wait in line for restrooms," she pointed out. The president also noted that many flight attendants, like Frishkorn, are at high risk, and "flying at an older age than ever before because their pensions were stripped or frozen during the last crisis and they cannot afford to retire."

