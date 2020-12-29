When His Mother Died Of COVID-19, This Artist Started Tracking Her Online Data

Dylan Gaultier Janine Soleil, 1945–2020

Janine Soleil, a child of the ’60s and self-described hippie, died of COVID-19 on May 14 in Queens, New York. She was 75. Never embracing modern technology, she sent her best friend letters typed on a typewriter up until a few years ago. When she died in May, her son, artist Dylan Gauthier, embarked on a multimedia art project about her digital data legacy, searching out what even someone who rejected the internet had left behind in electronic databases. Born in Brooklyn in 1945, Soleil studied ballet at UCLA and spent time in the Haight-Ashbury district in San Francisco, before becoming a social worker and family therapist in Chino, California, and later the nearby small town of Quincy, California. After divorcing Gauthier’s father, she changed her last name to Soleil — a French word she picked because she liked the sound. As a young woman in California in the late ’60s and ’70s, Soleil was involved in progressive activism for environmental and feminist causes. Her best friend, Lena Ostroff, met Soleil in 1969 when they both worked at a feminist organization called the Los Angeles Women’s Center. The two women began a friendship that spanned decades, with Soleil visiting Ostroff in various places where she lived around the world. “We immediately felt like kindred spirits.”

Dylan Gaulthier Soleil studied dance at UCLA as a young woman.

Soleil was a few years older and introduced Ostroff to some of the new and trendy things in California — some as simple as brown rice, and others like the breastfeeding support group La Leche League after Ostroff’s son was born. “She had a great influence on me,” Ostroff told BuzzFeed News. “She was my shopping guru. We used to shop together and she’d tell me I was picking out ‘old lady clothes.’”

As a therapist and social worker, Soleil’s life’s work was spreading kindness and helping others. “She talked about the starfish theory: You see a starfish on the beach, and you pick up a starfish and look at it and say, ‘Are you OK, starfish? OK, I'm going to put you back in the ocean,’” Gauthier told BuzzFeed News. “This is what gave her meaning in life, helping people, hearing their stories, laughing with them.” Geoffrey Quinsey, her longtime friend and partner, met her through an online dating site in the late ’90s. Her profile jumped out to him. “She wasn’t your average person. At that time I wasn’t able to tell exactly in what way she wasn’t average,” he told BuzzFeed News. Quinsey, who worked in IT, was more practical-minded. “I was immediately concerned that this flower child was perhaps not suited for me.” He was wrong — the two found a love and friendship that lasted over 20 years. “We were always an odd mix. She was always a ‘can't screw in a lightbulb’ person. She wasn't interested in things, she was interested in people.” After Soleil was diagnosed with dementia in her early seventies, Quinsey and Ostroff helped her move from California to a memory care facility in Queens to be closer to her son and his family. Quinsey now has her dog, Gracie.

Geoffrey Quinsey Soleil and her dog, Gracie.