A Brooklyn YMCA Employee Who Knew Everyone By Name Has Died Of The Coronavirus

“Those kids just light up when they come in the door and see her.”

All the staff at the YMCA in Brooklyn's Bedford-Stuyvesant neighborhood knew that when cleaning up an event — such as the famous Halloween parties or summer camp sign-up events — all the balloons were to be bundled up and given to Miss Janice at the front desk.

Janice Rodman, 52, then personally handed out the balloons to every child who passed her. “Those kids just light up when they come in the door and see her,” said Sonia Atherly, executive director of Bedford-Stuyvesant YMCA. “She just loved up on everybody.” In mid-March, Rodman started getting sick, her daughter told BuzzFeed News. Her family and doctor believed it was bronchitis, an illness she’s had regularly, and cared for her at home, but hospital staff later told the family it was COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus. “She didn’t know she was as sick as she was,” her daughter Jasmine Thornton said. On March 30, Thornton noticed her mother's lips getting pale — a sign of a lack of oxygen — and decided to seek medical attention as her mother was struggling to walk down the stairs due to shortness of breath. "We took her to the hospital, and they told us everything, and we found out what it was," said Thornton. Rodman was placed on a ventilator, her lungs already damaged from years of bronchitis. At 4 a.m. the following day, Thornton received a call that her mother had undergone cardiac arrest twice but was stable. Just over an hour later, she received another call that her mother had died. "It was the biggest punch to the stomach," said Thornton.

Rodman worked full time during the week at Sterling National Bank in Manhattan. But for the last 13 years, at least once a week she sat behind the front desk of the Bedford-Stuyvesant YMCA — greeting gymgoers (including this reporter), enrolling people in classes, and gently scolding anyone who hadn’t shown up for a while.

“This work for her was really her community service,” said Atherly, who worked with Rodman for a decade. “It’s a distinction between her job and her work.” Thornton, 22, was so inspired by her mother’s love of the YMCA that she now works as a youth counselor at another Brooklyn location. “Seeing how hard she worked made me want to work hard; seeing her spread love and positivity made me want to spread it,” she said. “She was so warm and loving,” Thornton told BuzzFeed News. “She really cared about each and every last person she came in contact with at the Y.” To the kids and families she greeted at the YMCA, she was Miss Janice. To her close family in North Carolina, she was JP or Shining Star, because she was always a bright light. As a child, Rodman moved from the south to Bed-Stuy, a historically black and close-knit neighborhood. The family still lives in a three-story brownstone together. Rodman and her daughter lived on the top floor. Her niece lives on the second floor, her parents lived on the first floor (until they relocated back to North Carolina permanently), and her sister lives in the basement apartment. “So many memories in this house — with her friends and girlfriends, having barbecues outside, block parties,” said Thornton. “Everyone knows my mom on this block.” Her mom loved ’90s R&B — Naughty by Nature, Carl Thomas — and would sing along to every word. Often Rodman would sing at the YMCA church services on Sundays. “My mom had such a great voice,” said Thornton. Photos of Rodman — who grew up with three sisters and two brothers — showed her as a fun party girl in 1990s Brooklyn, her nails always immaculate. “She definitely was a bad mama jama,” said her daughter, laughing. Every Mother’s Day, the family would return to North Carolina for days of celebrations. Just recently Rodman traveled to North Carolina for a surprise 70th birthday for her mother. “We had good food. We played music and took a million photos,” said Thornton. Her mother wanted to be buried in North Carolina — although Thornton wants to hold a service in Brooklyn first, as there are a lot of people who want to say goodbye. It’s unclear how she'll be able to host a memorial during the pandemic when gatherings are not allowed in the city.