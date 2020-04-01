Five Members Of A Utah Family Have The Coronavirus. A 24-Year-Old Woman Has Died.

The journalists at BuzzFeed News are proud to bring you trustworthy and relevant reporting about the coronavirus. To help keep this news free, become a member and sign up for our newsletter, Outbreak Today .

Friends and family are mourning Silvia Deyanira Meléndez, an “angel on earth,” who they say died last week from complications of COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus. She was 24 years old.



“She was a wonderful woman,” her father, Marcos Meléndez, said in a recent phone call with BuzzFeed News. “The day she was born, I was so happy.”

Meléndez had undergone heart surgery two years ago and had diabetes, putting her at high risk for the virus, despite her young age. She lived in West Valley City, Utah, and as the pandemic spread in recent weeks, Meléndez’s sister-in-law Angelica Macias said Meléndez was often sending her articles and encouraging her to be safe.

“At the end of the day she just wanted anybody to be safe, whether that's her family or not,” Macias said.

Macias said Meléndez started to feel sick in early March — around March 11 or 12 — and within days she was very ill, suffering from migraines that lasted for several days and continually throwing up. It is unclear if Melendez had been officially tested for the coronavirus. She was hospitalized at the University of Utah Hospital earlier this month and died there last week.

And she wasn’t the only one who got sick — her family said five people in the household had contracted the coronavirus, including Meléndez’s father and siblings.

“My daughter was sick already in our home and then coughing constantly,” her father said. “Three days later, my son, my oldest son, went to the hospital to have a test done for the coronavirus and he was positive.”

Marcos said his son was getting better, but the family is not able to hold a traditional funeral for Meléndez because of national restrictions on large gatherings. A video service honoring Meléndez will be held Friday.