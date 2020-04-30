“I truly feel like there was just this innate will to live and experience everything," recalled one friend, "and it was cut short due to this virus.”

Courtesy of the Bertolotti family Gianmarco Bertolotti

Gianmarco Bertolotti made friends fast. His older sister, Monique Bertolotti, remembers a big trip she took with him to New Orleans for his 30th birthday. At one point, Monique and the rest of the group lost track of her brother. When she finally located him, he told her he was hanging out with some new friends he’d made. “You could have been a friend for 35 years or a friend that he just met, he was going to be there for you,” Monique told BuzzFeed News. Childhood friend Russell Goldman recalled how Gianmarco arrived at his place the day before he moved to Miami in his mid-twenties. “I was kinda uneasy about moving, and he stayed with me the whole night,” said Goldman. “He slept at my house. He was there in the morning. And when my mom drove me to the airport, he was there to hug my mom and be there for her and console her when she dropped me off.” “He was just that kind of guy,” said Goldman. “He’d do anything he could to help a friend.”

Courtesy of the Bertolotti family Gianmarco Bertolotti with his sister, Monique.

Gianmarco — a mason for Lenox Hill Hospital in Manhattan and a fixture in his Astoria, Queens, neighborhood — died earlier this month from COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus. He was 42. But due to the social distancing regulations in place to stop the spread of the coronavirus, there won’t be a funeral for Gianmarco anytime soon — no occasion for his friends to come together for him, to be there for him as he had been for them. “Not being able to have a funeral is what makes this so hard,” said Monique. Instead, to honor a man who loved to be there for others, Gianmarco’s family and friends have been finding new ways to mourn him. Neighbors set up a vigil with candles outside his Queens apartment building the day after he died. A childhood friend posted a skit and montage to Facebook. Other friends have been passing by the family’s home with handmade signs.

It’s the outpouring of love from Gianmarco’s far-flung friends that has kept Monique and her dad going. “People just started posting about him, and it just sort of snowballed,” Monique said. “I've been talking to people who I don't even know, and they have said the most profoundly beautiful things about my brother. They’ve just been so genuine and said so many really beautiful things, and these are, like, grown men. It's just such a nice thing to hear.” The outpouring didn’t totally surprise her. “My brother was totally genuine, a sweet soul, and just a really nice guy. And that's what everybody says,” she said. “He kept friends for generations because he was such a good listener and he was always there for people."

Courtesy of the Bertolotti family

Gianmarco, known to many as G-Funk, had many passions. He loved music, food, singing, and dancing. He was a regular at many of the bars and restaurants that line Ditmars Boulevard in Queens. “He was like a mayor of his town in Astoria,” said Monique. “He was full of life, and he needed a place that's full of life. That’s why he loved New York City.” Another lifelong friend, Joe Russo, recalled coming home from college to their hometown of West Hempstead in Long Island to discover that Gianmarco had become something of a pseudo celebrity due to his bartending. “He had, like, this almost following,” said Russo. “He worked at three different bars, and each place he went to it was like, oh, Gianmarco’s here now, that’s the bar we’re going to. It was, like, nuts. I would come home every summer and that’s when I started noticing it and I would be like, Holy shit.”

Russo said he thinks his friend’s popularity was in part because he functioned “almost like a conduit for friends,” allowing those in his infectious orbit to befriend one another. He was also passionate about New Orleans. That trip with Monique was one of many that the pair took to the city over the years — so many that the two had lost count. “From the very first moment that he stepped on those cobblestone streets, he was in love with New Orleans,” Monique said. “It encompassed everything that my brother loved: music, good food, and genuine people." While her family was always close, Monique and her brother and dad formed an even more intensive bond after her mother died from lung cancer six years ago. More recently, they had become even closer as their grandmother’s health declined. Anytime she struggled, Gianmarco would race to be by her side. “It was a beautiful thing,” she said.

Courtesy of the Bertolotti family