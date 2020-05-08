A 17-Year-Old Honor Student Who Loved Making TikToks Has Died Of The Coronavirus

People around the world are remembering family and friends who have died during the coronavirus pandemic. BuzzFeed News is proud to bring you some of their stories. To support our coverage, become a member and sign up for our newsletter, Outbreak Today .

On the day coronavirus measures caused schools to close in Lancaster, Texas, on March 16, Jameela Dirrean Emoni Barber spent the day with friends shooting dance routines for TikTok and making prank calls to classmates.



Less than six weeks later, on April 25, Barber died from COVID-19.

The 17-year-old had no underlying health conditions, her mother, Jekena Barber-Brown, told BuzzFeed News in text messages.

Her friends said she’d texted them a few days before her death, saying she was in a lot of pain and had gone to the hospital. But the doctors gave her some medicine and sent her home.

Three days later, Barber went to take a shower after breakfast. The water was running for so long that her mother started to worry. Her sister found her unconscious in the bathroom. They tried CPR and called 911, but she never woke up.

“She was exceptional and I am very proud,” Barber-Brown said.

A junior at Lancaster High School, Barber was formally inducted into the National Honors Society this week.

What friends remember most about her was her kindness. She was always glad to offer advice, help with homework, or show them the ropes in ROTC. She was an obvious leader, and she was picked to be first sergeant of ROTC. She wanted to go into the army, her friends told BuzzFeed News, but her mother said she recently was looking into college programs to study interior design.

Kennedi Dellums, who became friends with Barber four years ago when they met at the bus stop, said Barber insisted on staying by her bedside when Bellums had a baby in November. “I’m here for you sis and always will be,” Barber texted Bellums after. “Love you ❤️”