He Was “A Perfect Example Of Achieving The American Dream.” Then He Died Of The Coronavirus.

“He was never selfish. Always stayed humble. He didn’t let success get to his head.”

Courtesy of Frankie Mendez Francisco Mendez

Francisco Mendez came to the United States from the small town of Huehuepiaxtla, Mexico, when he was just 20 years old. When he first arrived in New York, he worked as a dishwasher in restaurants; when he left work, he would head straight to the boxing gym.

Two decades ago, Mendez opened his own gym. He trained amateurs and professionals alike out of the Midtown location, which was open every day from 5 a.m. to midnight. He’d stay in the gym all day. People who trained with him said he made a point to work with everyone who wanted to learn, and he allowed other trainers to use the gym to build their own businesses. Last month, at age 61, he died of COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus. His son, Frankie Mendez, told BuzzFeed News his dad tested positive for the disease in a hospital in New York about a week and a half before he died on April 21. He left behind his son, daughter, and wife. “[To come from] where he came from, to building a successful business and in the heart of New York — that's something that's just a perfect example of achieving the American dream,” Frankie said during a recent interview with BuzzFeed News. “He always had boxing in his heart.”

The gym expanded to larger locations over the years, and Hunter Walker, a journalist who used to train with Mendez, said he was always struck by how inclusive and welcoming he was. He trained, Walker said, both amateurs and professionals, men and women alike. “One thing that was really, really special about Francisco is: Here was a guy who was a very legitimate professional … and the thing is, he was doing it 20 years ago for a mixture of, you know, aspiring pros, Golden Gloves guys, total amateurs like myself, and women,” Walker told BuzzFeed News. Walker and other people who trained with Mendez said he was calm and quiet, with a perfect sense of when to push the people he trained and when to be encouraging. “Boxing is a very tough sport, and it's, you know, very aggressive by nature, but he was always a very gentle, calm presence,” Walker said.

Courtesy of Frankie Mendez Francisco Mendez