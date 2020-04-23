Last Year She Had A Big Party For Her Sweet 16. This Year On Her Birthday Her Dad Died Of The Coronavirus.

The journalists at BuzzFeed News are proud to bring you trustworthy and relevant reporting about the coronavirus. To help keep this news free, become a member and sign up for our newsletter, Outbreak Today .

Last year, Kimberly Vega threw a big bash to celebrate her Sweet 16 birthday.



She hung out with her friends and danced with her dad. At one point, she recalled, she and her father got emotional while on the dance floor, teared up, and then immediately proceeded to laugh and make fun of each other for crying.

When the party was over, she said, her father drove a bunch of her friends home.

This year on her April 14 birthday, Kimberly Vega said goodbye to her father who died as a result of the coronavirus. He was 52.

Jesus Vega had been in the hospital since March 28 suffering from COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.

Jesus Vega moved to Queens, New York, from Colombia with his family when he was 4 years old. He spent his life in Queens, eventually raising his own family there.

Jesus first got sick on March 21. He initially stayed at home, isolating himself in the family’s small apartment. Kimberly told BuzzFeed News that she, her sister Emily, and her mother, Marly, slept in the bedroom while her father slept on the sofa.

He would cough all night, Kimberly said, recalling how the noise would wake her up at night.

After isolating for seven days, his family convinced him to go to an urgent care facility. There was one nearby, Kimberly said, but he was too weak to walk there. The family got into an Uber for the three blocks to the medical facility.

Kimberly said a doctor examined her father, took an X-ray of his chest, determined that he had pneumonia, and told him he must go to the emergency room. Jesus was then admitted to Long Island Jewish Medical Center, where he tested positive for COVID-19, his family told BuzzFeed News.

For the first few days in the hospital, Kimberly said she could speak with her father on the phone, but when he required intubation, he had to be sedated and could no longer communicate.

“The last time I talked to him, we couldn't hear each other very well,” Kimberly said, adding that the last thing her father told her before hanging up was “I love you, Kim. Bye.”

Kimberly said she didn’t have time to say it back.