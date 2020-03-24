Former Students, Friends, And Family Are Mourning A 36-Year-Old Brooklyn Principal Who Died Of The Coronavirus

The journalists at BuzzFeed News are proud to bring you trustworthy and relevant reporting about the coronavirus. To help keep this news free, become a member and sign up for our newsletter, Outbreak Today .

Friends, family, former students, and fellow New York City educators mourned the death of Dezann Romain, a 36-year-old school principal who died due to complications from the coronavirus, on Tuesday.



Romain was a principal at Brooklyn Democracy Academy, a transfer school in Brownsville for students over 16 or without sufficient credits who are working toward a high school diploma.

The Council of School Supervisors and Administrators (CSA), a union for public school administrators in New York City which Romain was a member of, announced her passing in a statement.

“Our prayers are with her family and school community as we mourn alongside them," the statement said. "Please keep Principal Romain in your thoughts and continue to do everything possible to keep yourselves and your loved ones safe during this health crisis.”



There was an outpour of grief on Facebook among those who knew Romain.