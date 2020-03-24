Former Students, Friends, And Family Are Mourning A 36-Year-Old Brooklyn Principal Who Died Of The Coronavirus
"My heart is in a million pieces. The tears won't stop flowing."
The journalists at BuzzFeed News are proud to bring you trustworthy and relevant reporting about the coronavirus. To help keep this news free, become a member and sign up for our newsletter, Outbreak Today.
Friends, family, former students, and fellow New York City educators mourned the death of Dezann Romain, a 36-year-old school principal who died due to complications from the coronavirus, on Tuesday.
Romain was a principal at Brooklyn Democracy Academy, a transfer school in Brownsville for students over 16 or without sufficient credits who are working toward a high school diploma.
The Council of School Supervisors and Administrators (CSA), a union for public school administrators in New York City which Romain was a member of, announced her passing in a statement.
“Our prayers are with her family and school community as we mourn alongside them," the statement said. "Please keep Principal Romain in your thoughts and continue to do everything possible to keep yourselves and your loved ones safe during this health crisis.”
There was an outpour of grief on Facebook among those who knew Romain.
Some pleaded for others to take the coronavirus pandemic seriously.
Many people also expressed their concern that Romain had died from COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, at age 36.
Though the disease poses the highest risk to the elderly and those with underlying health conditions, a significant percentage of patients hospitalized over the coronavirus have been under 65 years old.
NYC Education Department chancellor Richard A. Carranza tweeted his condolences Monday night.
"We’re all experiencing a deep sense of confusion, uncertainty, and sadness, and it’s more important than ever to provide support to one another," he said. "We’ll be there for the students and staff through whatever means necessary during this impossibly difficult time."
With more than 25,000 confirmed cases by Tuesday, New York state currently has the highest rate of coronavirus cases in the country. Gov. Andrew Cuomo's executive order directing all New Yorkers to stay home and all nonessential businesses to close went into effect on Sunday.
If you’ve lost a friend or a loved one to the coronavirus, and would like to remember them, please email clarissa.jan.lim@buzzfeed.com
-
Clarissa-Jan Lim is a reporter and editor at BuzzFeed News. She is based in New York.
Contact Clarissa-Jan Lim at clarissa.jan.lim@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.