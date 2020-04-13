He Always Loved Birthdays. He Died On His 30th From The Coronavirus — Just 9 Days After His Mother.
"They were each other's whole world."
Thomas Martins loved to celebrate his birthday.
"For months ahead of time he would constantly be reminding us about his birthday" Rudy Reitz, Martins' stepdad, told BuzzFeed News. "And then all of a sudden this hit, so we were trying our best to reassure him that we would have some sort of a birthday celebration."
"Even when I was with him in the hospital, he was asking about his birthday, and I told him, 'Don't worry. We'll fix you up. We'll get out of here and you'll have your birthday.'"
Martins died of COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus on April 6th, the day he turned 30.
It was just nine days after his mother, Carolyn Martins-Reitz, died from the same disease.
"They were each other's whole world," said Reitz. "Her entire life revolved around making sure that Thomas was healthy, loved and stayed active."
Martins never left the hospital, but he did get one last birthday party. Martins, who had Down syndrome, had been attending the Felician School, which serves students with special needs, since he was a child. Up until he fell ill, he was a part of the school's over 21 program. In the wake of Martins-Reitz's death, it was his school family that stepped in to give him one last birthday party.
School officials sent a birthday cake and a bunch of pizzas for the hospital. They also set up a video chat for all of his friends at the school to sing him happy birthday.
"The nurses brought the screen into the room and probably 20 people all sang happy birthday to him with a cake," said Reitz. "He passed away not long after that so one of the last things his subconscious got to hear was people singing him happy birthday."
Carolyn Martins-Reitz was an active member of her community in Kearny, New Jersey.
In addition to her work as an advocate for people with Down syndrome and raising two children, Thomas Martins and Sharon Reitz, she was an active member of her church, St. Casimir's Church in the Ironbound section of Newark. She was president of the rosary society, Thomas and Sharon were altar servers, and Rudy was an usher. Carolyn also worked as a graphic designer for the Archdiocese of Newark.
She had a lot on her plate but she always seemed to manage it all with a big smile on her face, said Joni Forte-Lewin, a close friend since childhood.
Forte-Lewin and Carolyn Martins-Reitz grew up like sisters after Carolyn moved across the street when they were both in elementary school. Thomas was Forte-Lewin's godson.
"Everyone loved them," said Forte-Lewin, who has set up a Go Fund Me to help the family cover the mounting expenses. "Thomas was a big bright light just like his mother, they were just lovely, lovely people."
"The hardest part is I can't get in my car and drive down to their house and give them a big hug and that's all I want to do, so I'm kind of bouncing off the walls here and the Go Fund Me has helped me to channel my energy," added Forte-Lewin. "More than anything, I want to see Rudy and Sharon get a clean slate so they can move forward without having to worry about anything. That's my main goal. I don't want to see them saddled with debt forever."
Rudy Reitz and his daughter Sharon Reitz—who will be graduating from her mothers' alma mater, the School for the Visual Arts, in a matter of weeks—have also tested positive for COVID-19. But both are recovering well.
"For right now, I'm basically just picking up my emotional pieces and being with my daughter and bonding," said Reitz. "The light at the end of this is we have a tremendous amount of people who care about us: family, friends and our church community."
