People around the world are remembering family and friends who have died during the coronavirus pandemic. BuzzFeed News is proud to bring you some of their stories. To support our coverage, become a member and sign up for our newsletter, Outbreak Today .

Darrin Adams made a living cleaning the halls of Wayne State University in Detroit. As a custodian there for six years, he helped keep the school tidy and in order.

But he was also there to make a new life for himself.

The 54-year-old had spent several stints in prison on theft and drug offenses, according to his fiancé, Raejean Woolfork.

But Adams was determined to turn his life around.

After a couple of years working at the school, he enrolled himself in 2016. He chose to major in sociology, pursuing a bachelor of arts degree.

Eager to learn, he sat in the front rows of his classrooms, dressed in the college's sports swag. He asked nuanced questions and spoke poignantly about issues of race. He had a 3.64 GPA. The university said he was “an all-star student.”

For Adams, this new beginning was sacred. “He made a pact with God that if he got out this time, he would make changes and wouldn’t go back [to prison],” Woolfork told BuzzFeed News.

Adams, though, was not able to finish his dream.

His story of redemption ended on April 3 when he died after nearly a month of having COVID-19 symptoms, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus. He was just 20 credits shy of graduating.

Instead, on Friday, Wayne State University officials announced Adams would be posthumously awarded his bachelor’s degree.

“Adams’ commitment to his education and community will be remembered and missed,” they said.