A Detroit Bus Driver Died Of The Coronavirus After Complaining Of A Coughing Passenger In A Viral Video

A Detroit bus driver who complained in a viral video about a passenger coughing without covering her mouth has died of the coronavirus, officials said Thursday.

In the March 21 Facebook Live video, 50-year-old Jason Hargrove said he felt "violated" after a woman coughed several times on his bus without covering her mouth.

"This coronavirus shit is for real, and we out here as public workers, doing our job, trying to make an honest living to take care of our families," Hargrove said in the now-viral video. "But for you to get on the bus...and cough several times without covering up your mouth and you know that we in the middle of a pandemic, that lets me know that some folks don’t care."

"There's folks dying out here because of this shit," Hargrove added. "Listen, I’m mad right about now, because that shit was uncalled for and I’m trying to be the professional that they want me to be, and I kept my mouth closed."

On Thursday, the Amalgamated Transit Union announced that Hargrove had died of complications from the virus, adding that he leaves behind a wife.