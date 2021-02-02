 Skip To Content
BuzzFeed News Home Reporting To You

Capt. Tom Moore, The 100-Year-Old Veteran Who Raised Millions For Healthcare Workers, Has Died

Trending

Utilizamos cookies, próprios e de terceiros, que o reconhecem e identificam como um usuário único, para garantir a melhor experiência de navegação, personalizar conteúdo e anúncios, e melhorar o desempenho do nosso site e serviços. Esses Cookies nos permitem coletar alguns dados pessoais sobre você, como sua ID exclusiva atribuída ao seu dispositivo, endereço de IP, tipo de dispositivo e navegador, conteúdos visualizados ou outras ações realizadas usando nossos serviços, país e idioma selecionados, entre outros. Para saber mais sobre nossa política de cookies, acesse link.

Caso não concorde com o uso cookies dessa forma, você deverá ajustar as configurações de seu navegador ou deixar de acessar o nosso site e serviços. Ao continuar com a navegação em nosso site, você aceita o uso de cookies.

Capt. Tom Moore, The 100-Year-Old Veteran Who Raised Millions For Healthcare Workers, Has Died

The beloved British veteran, who walked 100 laps around his garden to raise money for healthcare workers during the pandemic, was hospitalized with COVID-19 on Sunday.

By Tasneem Nashrulla

Picture of Tasneem Nashrulla Tasneem Nashrulla BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on February 2, 2021, at 11:46 a.m. ET

Jacob King - Pa Images / Getty Images

Capt. Tom Moore in Bedford, UK

Capt. Tom Moore, the 100-year-old British veteran whose campaign to raise money for healthcare workers during the pandemic made him a beloved global figure, has died, his family confirmed in a tweet Tuesday.

Moore was hospitalized on Sunday after testing positive for COVID-19 last week, his daughter Hannah tweeted.

He was being treated for pneumonia at home before his COVID-19 diagnosis.

Moore was then hospitalized after he needed additional help with his breathing, Hannah said. He was being treated in a ward at Bedford Hospital near London.

Captain Tom Moore @captaintommoore

Reply Retweet Favorite
Twitter: @captaintommoore

Moore, affectionately known as "Captain Tom," became a national hero in the UK and across the world after he raised almost £30 million (more than $37 million) to support National Health Service workers by walking around his garden at the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

Moore had originally intended to raise £1,000 for NHS workers by taking 100 laps around his yard before his 100th birthday. In a live televised event, he completed the final laps while surrounded by a military honor guard.

He's done it! 👏 #CaptainTomMoore has completed his 100 laps before his 100th birthday live on #BBCBreakfast! 🙌 He's raised over £12 million for the #NHS Well done @captaintommoore from everyone at the @BBC 💕
BBC Breakfast @BBCBreakfast

He's done it! 👏 #CaptainTomMoore has completed his 100 laps before his 100th birthday live on #BBCBreakfast! 🙌 He's raised over £12 million for the #NHS Well done @captaintommoore from everyone at the @BBC 💕

Reply Retweet Favorite
Twitter: @BBCBreakfast

His heartwarming campaign at a time of deadly global pandemic made him an endearing celebrity the world over.

He was subsequently knighted by Queen Elizabeth II.

On Moore's 100th birthday on April 30, 2020, hundreds of thousands of people sent him cards and made dozens of murals across the UK. The Royal Air Force flew over his house while he was celebrating with his family, and he was even promoted to the rank of an honorary colonel.

"It is even more extraordinary that I am doing so with this many well-wishers," he said at the time. "I am in awe at the response my walking has had."

Want to see more stories like this? Become a BuzzFeed News member.

ADVERTISEMENT