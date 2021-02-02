Capt. Tom Moore, The 100-Year-Old Veteran Who Raised Millions For Healthcare Workers, Has Died

Capt. Tom Moore, the 100-year-old British veteran whose campaign to raise money for healthcare workers during the pandemic made him a beloved global figure, has died, his family confirmed in a tweet Tuesday.

Moore was hospitalized on Sunday after testing positive for COVID-19 last week, his daughter Hannah tweeted.

He was being treated for pneumonia at home before his COVID-19 diagnosis.

Moore was then hospitalized after he needed additional help with his breathing, Hannah said. He was being treated in a ward at Bedford Hospital near London.