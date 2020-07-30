Former Republican Presidential Candidate Herman Cain Has Died From The Coronavirus At 74

Herman Cain, a former pizza company executive turned Republican presidential contender, died Thursday morning almost a month after he was hospitalized with COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus. He was 74.

Cain's death — which was first reported by the conservative website Newsmax, where Cain hosted a show — was confirmed on his official website soon after.

"You're never ready for the kind of news we are grappling with this morning," website editor Dan Calabrese wrote. "But we have no choice but to seek and find God's strength and comfort to deal."

"Herman Cain has gone to be with the Lord."

Cain attended President Donald Trump's June 20 indoor rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma, sharing photos of himself not wearing a mask while at the event. Several others who attended the rally subsequently became sick, including Kimberly Guilfoyle, the girlfriend of Donald Trump Jr. Six Trump campaign staffers who were part of the advance team for the event tested positive for COVID-19 prior to the rally. The director of the Tulsa City-County Health Department later said it was "more than likely" the rally contributed to a surge in cases there.

When news of Cain's hospitalization was announced 12 days later, Cain's staff said there was no way of knowing where he had contracted the virus.