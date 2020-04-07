"The Picture Of Health:" A Journalist Who Ran 83 Marathons Around The World Has Died Of The Coronavirus

The journalists at BuzzFeed News are proud to bring you trustworthy and relevant reporting about the coronavirus. To help keep this news free, become a member and sign up for our newsletter, Outbreak Today .

A longtime journalist for the Associated Press based in New York City who ran more than 80 marathons around the world has died as a result of the coronavirus.



Friends, family, and colleagues of Anick Jesdanun — who went by Nick — are mourning the man they say was "the picture of health."

Jesdanun's cousin, Prinda Mulpramook, said he had no underlying health conditions and was not considered to be high risk if he contracted COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.

Mulpramook said that Jesdanun, 51, had completed 83 full marathons — including 15 in New York City.

"He had run so many New York City Marathons (15!) he was now guaranteed entry for life," Mulpramook wrote in a now-viral Facebook post.



Running was a hobby he picked up in his thirties.



"In 2002, he decided to run the NYC marathon after talking about it for two years," Mulpramook told BuzzFeed News. "He was nervous but his excitement was palpable. It ended up igniting a new passion that brought him lifelong friends, took him to all seven continents, and he finished those 83 marathons."



But Jesdanun didn't run for a fast time, his cousin Risa Harms said — he did it for the experience.



"He said that he took some pit stops to check out the penguins," she said, referring to the marathon he ran in Antarctica. "He didn't run for time. He always brought a camera with him to capture spectators and the sights."

