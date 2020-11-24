“Quick Change” Magic Star David Maas Has Died Of The Coronavirus

The journalists at BuzzFeed News are proud to bring you trustworthy and relevant reporting about the coronavirus. To help keep this news free, become a member and sign up for our newsletter, Incoming .

David Maas, one-half of a magic act whose quick costume changes delighted audiences at sporting events, in viral clips, and on some of TV’s biggest shows, died Sunday from the coronavirus. He was 57.

His death by COVID-19 was announced by his agent, Wayne Hoffman, via Twitter on Monday.

“It’s with a very heavy heart that we announce the passing of our friend,” Hoffman said.

In the mid-1990s, Maas and his future wife, Dania Kaseeva, met while working at a circus where she was performing with a hoola hoop and he was the ringmaster. The two quickly fell in love.

Wanting to remain together while on the road, they began developing their “Quick Change” act. Together with a seamstress flown over from Kaseeva’s native Russia, they created a series of costumes that could be revealed one after the other. Their routine, a variation of a longstanding tradition in magic, combined ballroom dancing and illusions, with Maas regularly lifting a curtain over his partner that could then be dropped dramatically to showcase her in a vibrant new outfit. In perhaps their most stunning moment, Maas would shower his partner in sparkling confetti as yet another dress seemed to appear from thin air.

"It's very, very magical and very, very visual no matter where you're sitting," Maas told the Chicago Sun Times in 2006 after appearing on America’s Got Talent and making it to the NBC show’s semifinals. A clip of their performance went viral around the world and was viewed more than 21 million times.