78 Of BuzzFeed News' Biggest Stories Of 2018

We told the biggest, newest stories in the world this year. Join us!

By Maggie Schultz and Kayla Smalls

Maggie Schultz

Maggie Schultz

BuzzFeed News Managing Editor

Kayla Smalls

Kayla Smalls

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on December 28, 2018, at 7:04 p.m. ET

1. We Saw Nuns Kill Children: The Ghosts of St. Joseph’s Catholic Orphanage

BuzzFeed News / FOIA

2. Trump Moscow: The Definitive Story Of How Trump’s Team Worked The Russian Deal During The Campaign

Provided to BuzzFeed News; Getty Images

3. She Thought She Was In Bed With Her Boyfriend, Until She Saw His Face

AJ Mast for BuzzFeed News

4. An 18-Year-Old Said She Was Raped While In Police Custody. The Officers Say She Consented.

Nicole Craine for BuzzFeed News

5. Growth At Any Cost: Top Facebook Executive Defended Data Collection In 2016 Memo — And Warned That Facebook Could Get People Killed

BuzzFeed News

6. Nobody Believed Neil deGrasse Tyson's First Accuser. Now There Are Three More.

Courtesy Ashley Watson

7. The Money Trail: A Series Of Suspicious Money Transfers Followed The Trump Tower Meeting

Nicolas Ortega for BuzzFeed News

8. Does This Recording Say "Yanny" Or "Laurel"????

What do you hear?! Yanny or Laurel
Cloe Feldman @CloeCouture

What do you hear?! Yanny or Laurel

9. Beto O’Rourke Could Be The Democrat Texas Has Been Waiting For

Eric Gay / AP

10. Alt-Right Troll To Father Killer: The Unraveling Of Lane Davis

Paul Ryding for BuzzFeed News

11. “I Killed Them All.” The Life Of One Of America’s Bloodiest Hitmen

Cassi Alexandra for BuzzFeed News

12. The 9 Minutes That Almost Changed America

Eman Mohammed for BuzzFeed News

13. Our on-the-ground reporting with the migrant caravan

A Huge Caravan Of Central Americans Is Headed For The US, And No One In Mexico Dares To Stop ThemThey Wanted Everyone To Hear About The Migrants Coming To The US. Then Everyone Did.A Mysterious Imposter Account Was Used On Facebook To Drum Up Support For The Migrant CaravanThis Is What The World Looks Like For Kids Traveling In The CaravanThe Mother In This Iconic Photo Of Sunday’s Border Teargassing Was Thinking Only Of Getting Her Children To Safety
Luc Forsyth for BuzzFeed News

A Huge Caravan Of Central Americans Is Headed For The US, And No One In Mexico Dares To Stop Them

They Wanted Everyone To Hear About The Migrants Coming To The US. Then Everyone Did.

A Mysterious Imposter Account Was Used On Facebook To Drum Up Support For The Migrant Caravan

This Is What The World Looks Like For Kids Traveling In The Caravan

The Mother In This Iconic Photo Of Sunday’s Border Teargassing Was Thinking Only Of Getting Her Children To Safety

14. Secret NYPD Files: Officers Who Lie And Brutally Beat People Can Keep Their Jobs

Matt Chase for BuzzFeed News

15. How A Player In The Trump–Russia Scandal Led A Double Life As An American Spy

Melissa Lyttle for BuzzFeed News

16. Inside The North Carolina Republican Vote Machine: Cash, Pills — And Ballots

Logan Cyrus / AFP / Getty Images

17. Doctors Respond To The NRA By Sharing Gruesome Photos Of Treating Shooting Victims

Robert Lyons

18. Our Brexit coverage

Let Trump Handle Brexit: An Explosive Leaked Recording Reveals Boris Johnson’s Private Views About Britain’s Foreign PolicyThis Leaked Government Brexit Analysis Says The UK Will Be Worse Off In Every Scenario
Ludovic Marin / AFP / Getty Images

Let Trump Handle Brexit: An Explosive Leaked Recording Reveals Boris Johnson’s Private Views About Britain’s Foreign Policy

This Leaked Government Brexit Analysis Says The UK Will Be Worse Off In Every Scenario

19. A Middle East Monarchy Hired American Ex-Soldiers To Kill Its Political Enemies. This Could Be The Future Of War.

Courtesy Abraham Golan

20. Congratulations, Mr. President: Zuckerberg Secretly Called Trump After The Election

Tyler Comrie for BuzzFeed News

21. Our coverage of the school shooting in Parkland, Florida.

This Is What A 14-Year-Old Girl Left Behind After She Died In A Mass ShootingThis Is What It’s Like The Day After There’s A Mass Shooting At Your SchoolHere’s What It’s Like At The Headquarters Of The Teens Working To Stop Mass Shootings
Courtesy Alhadeff Family

This Is What A 14-Year-Old Girl Left Behind After She Died In A Mass Shooting

This Is What It’s Like The Day After There’s A Mass Shooting At Your School

Here’s What It’s Like At The Headquarters Of The Teens Working To Stop Mass Shootings

22. The Disturbing Secret Behind An Iconic Cartoon: Underage Sexual Abuse

BuzzFeed News; Photos Courtesy Rice and Byrd

23. This Is What Will Happen To Your Body If You Eat A Tide Pod

Tripplaar Kristoffer / Sipa USA via AP

24. Here’s How Cornell Scientist Brian Wansink Turned Shoddy Data Into Viral Studies About How We Eat

Kate Bubacz / BuzzFeed News

25. Our morning show on Twitter, AM to DM, became the most successful show on the platform

Parkland student activists on what life has been like during the month since the shooting: “It’s been hard, going to a safe place [that isn’t] safe anymore”
AM2DM by BuzzFeed News @AM2DM

Parkland student activists on what life has been like during the month since the shooting: “It’s been hard, going to a safe place [that isn’t] safe anymore”

AM to DM’s Isaac Fitzgerald sat down with Parkland students on life after the horrific mass shooting.

Lin Manuel-Miranda debuted the video for his April #Hamildrop single, "First Burn," live with Saeed Jones on AM to DM.

Terry Crews joined AM to DM to discuss Brooklyn 99, Deadpool 2, and his involvement with #MeToo.

Cynthia Nixon called out Andrew Cuomo for New York Democratic Party mailers claiming she was soft on anti-Semitism.

Patti LaBelle made a 9-year-old's dream come true when she surprised her on AM to DM.

26. Inside The Country Where You Can Buy A Black Man For $400

Fati Abubakar for BuzzFeed News

27. Meet The New California Counterculture: College Republicans

Kendrick Brinson for BuzzFeed News

28. Terry Crews Is Not Going Down Without A Fight

Ryan Melgar for BuzzFeed News

29. Hollywood Wanted An Edgy Child Actor. When He Spiraled, They Couldn't Help.

Jill Connelly / AP

30. We talked to some of the biggest stars in news and entertainment on our newly launched Facebook Watch show, Profile

Actor Stanley Tucci had a candid discussion on Profile about how "it's really scary" that journalists are under attack in the Trump era.Bobby Brown told Audie Cornish exactly what he thought about Kanye West using a photo his ex-wife's bathroom for his album cover.Drew Dixon joined Profile for her first on-camera interview after accusing hip-hop mogul Russell Simmons of sexual harassment and rape.Chelsea Handler defended her friend, former senator Al Franken, after he was accused of sexual misconduct.

Actor Stanley Tucci had a candid discussion on Profile about how "it's really scary" that journalists are under attack in the Trump era.

Bobby Brown told Audie Cornish exactly what he thought about Kanye West using a photo his ex-wife's bathroom for his album cover.

Drew Dixon joined Profile for her first on-camera interview after accusing hip-hop mogul Russell Simmons of sexual harassment and rape.

Chelsea Handler defended her friend, former senator Al Franken, after he was accused of sexual misconduct.

31. Meet The Women Who Are Building A Better Romance Industry

Melissa Bunni Elian for BuzzFeed News

32. The Trump Administration Is Quietly Denying Federal Housing Loans To DACA Recipients

David Zalubowski / AP

33. Our California wildfire coverage

Families Left Homeless By California’s Deadliest Wildfire Are Now Living In A Walmart Parking LotCalifornia’s Rich Are Protecting Their Homes With Private Firefighters. Officials Say It’s Only Making Their Jobs Harder.Nothing Can Prepare The People Who Have To Search For Charred Bodies After The California WildfiresThere’s No Looking Away From This Year’s California Fires
Brianna Sacks for BuzzFeed News

Families Left Homeless By California’s Deadliest Wildfire Are Now Living In A Walmart Parking Lot

California’s Rich Are Protecting Their Homes With Private Firefighters. Officials Say It’s Only Making Their Jobs Harder.

Nothing Can Prepare The People Who Have To Search For Charred Bodies After The California Wildfires

There’s No Looking Away From This Year’s California Fires

34. The Real Story Behind The Anti-Immigrant Riots Rocking Germany

Hannibal Hanschke / Reuters

35. Is Your Home At Risk Of Flooding From Rising Seas By 2050? Check This Map.

Lo Bénichou/Mapbox and Peter Aldhous/BuzzFeed News / Via Climate Central/Zillow

36. Republicans Say The Timing Of The Kavanaugh Letter Is "Disturbing." But Here's What Actually Happened.

Pool / Reuters

37. Grindr Is Letting Other Companies See User HIV Status And Location Data

Jonathan Brady / PA Wire/PA Images

38. “Girl, Wash Your Face” Is A Massive Best-Seller With A Dark Message

Rachel Hollis / YouTube / Via youtube.com

39. Will Time Ever Be Up For Abusive Men In Hip-Hop?

Ben Kothe / BuzzFeed News; Getty Images

40. The Opioid Crisis Is Not Just An American Epidemic

Emin Ozmen / Magnum Photos for BuzzFeed News

41. Inside The Trump Administration’s Secret War On Weed

Mandel Ngan / AFP / Getty Images

42. Mexico's "King of Fake News" has a story that's beginning to sound familiar everywhere.

43. Tiffany "New York" Pollard Is The Meme Queen, But There's So Much More To Her

Kate Bubacz / BuzzFeed News

44. When A Blogger Died From Silicone Genital Injections, His Fans Blamed His Partner

Ben Kothe / BuzzFeed News; Getty Images, Arman Ellis

45. Apps Installed On Millions Of Android Phones Tracked User Behavior To Execute A Multimillion-Dollar Ad Fraud Scheme

Patric Sandri for BuzzFeed News

46. They Played Dominoes Outside Their Apartment For Decades. Then The White People Moved In And Police Started Showing Up.

Lam Vo / BuzzFeed News

47. Guns, God, And Trump: How An Accused Russian Agent Wooed US Conservatives

AP Photo

48. Celebrities Say White Supremacists Used A New Video App To Trick Them Into Endorsing Anti-Jewish Conspiracy Theories

Brett Favre; Soulja Boy.
Cameo

Brett Favre; Soulja Boy.

49. White Nationalist Richard Spencer’s Wife Says In Divorce Filings That He Physically And Emotionally Abused Her

Jim Bourg / Reuters

50. The Trump Administration Is Considering Making People Pay For The Right To Apply For Asylum

Jim Young / Reuters

51. Pregnant Women Say They Miscarried In Immigration Detention And Didn't Get The Care They Needed

BuzzFeed News; Getty Images

52. Why Did The Border Patrol Shoot Claudia Gómez?

John Garrison for BuzzFeed News; Getty Images

53. He Predicted The 2016 Fake News Crisis. Now He's Worried About An Information Apocalypse.

Doug Chayka for BuzzFeed News

54. Why Paris Hilton Disappeared

Anjali Nayar / BuzzFeed News

55. “He’s A Predator”: Two More Women Speak Out About R. Kelly’s Alleged Sexual Abuse

Jayme Gershen for BuzzFeed News

56. An Alleged Tinder Rape Told On Instagram Stories And The Limits Of #MeToo

Katarzyna Bogdańska for BuzzFeed News

57. Our reporting on how Facebook transformed global politics

This Country's Democracy Has Fallen Apart — And It Played Out To Millions On Facebook How Duterte Used Facebook To Fuel the Philippine Drug WarHow Facebook Failed The Rohingya In MyanmarThe "Yellow Vest" Riots In France Are What Happens When Facebook Gets Involved With Local News"We Had To Stop Facebook": When Anti-Muslim Violence Goes Viral
No Ideas for BuzzFeed News

This Country's Democracy Has Fallen Apart — And It Played Out To Millions On Facebook

How Duterte Used Facebook To Fuel the Philippine Drug War

How Facebook Failed The Rohingya In Myanmar

The "Yellow Vest" Riots In France Are What Happens When Facebook Gets Involved With Local News

“We Had To Stop Facebook”: When Anti-Muslim Violence Goes Viral

58. A Coach Admitted To A Sex Crime On Tape. But When The Victim Died, He Walked Free.

Courtesy of the Morris family

59. Think Elizabeth Warren And Bernie Sanders Are The Same? She Doesn’t.

BuzzFeed News; Getty Images

60. She Is The World's Most Renowned Empathy Researcher — And Is Alleged To Have Been Harassing Employees For Years

AP Images

61. Apple CEO Tim Cook Is Calling For Bloomberg To Retract Its Chinese Spy Chip Story

Stephanie Keith / Getty Images

62. Suburban Women Are Fed Up With The Republican Party And Could Drive A Blue Wave

Ryan Collerd for Buzzfeed News

63. Dennis Hof, A Pimp And Trump-Inspired Politician, Has Died. This Is How His Campaign Embodied Politics In 2018.

Joe Buglewicz for BuzzFeed News

64. BuzzFeed Brazil’s exclusive on the backstage fight between the president of the Senate, Eunicio Oliveira, and the future Finance minister, Paulo Guedes.

Adriano Machado / Reuters

65. Transgender Teens Could Destroy The Bathroom Predator Myth Once And For All

John Anthony Rizzo via Freedom for All Massachusetts

66. How WhatsApp Destroyed A Village

Vahram Muradyan for BuzzFeed News

67. Landlords Are Offering Young Men Free Rooms In Return For Sex, And Facebook Is Letting It Happen

Tim Lane / Laura Gallant / BuzzFeed

68. Inside Andrew Gillum's Big, Black, Progressive Campaign For Governor Of Florida

Joe Skipper / Getty Images

69. BuzzFeed Japan had an exclusive interview with Kazuyo Katsuma, a TV celebrity and best-selling writer, who talked openly about her sexuality.

Daisuke Furuta / BuzzFeed

70. The Professor At The Center Of The Trump–Russia Probe Boasted To His Girlfriend In Ukraine That He Was Friends With Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov

Provided to BuzzFeed News / Laura Gallant

71. This Leaked Report Reveals The Stark Warnings From Judges About Defendants With No Lawyer

Niklas Halle'n / AFP / Getty Images

72. In A New Email, Elon Musk Accused A Cave Rescuer Of Being A “Child Rapist” And Said He “Hopes” There's A Lawsuit

Soe Zeya Tun / Reuters

73. She Spent 14 Years In Prison After Her Unexpected Birth Was Ruled A Homicide

Tercero Díaz for BuzzFeed News México

74. Inside Amazon’s Fake Review Economy

Edmon de Haro for BuzzFeed News

75. Here's What It Was Like To Be An Orthodox Jew Cut Off From Electronics During The Pittsburgh Shooting

Jeff Swensen / Getty Images

76. Australia's Child Refugees Are Suffering A Rare Psychological Illness Where They Withdraw From The World

Getty Images / BuzzFeed

77. Why I’ve Had Trouble Buying Hollywood’s Version Of Girl Power

Lixia Guo / BuzzFeed News; Jonathan Wenk / Focus Features; Monica Lek / Neon / Everett Collection; Barry Wetcher / Warner Bros / Everett Collection; Sandro Kopp / Amazon / Everett Collection; David Giesbrecht / Netflix / Everett Collection

78. The Parkland Playbook Doesn’t Work In Santa Fe

Daniel Kramer / AFP / Getty Images

And two things to follow in the new year: Hella Opinions, our new show hosted by Sylvia Obell on all things black culture, airing every Wednesday on Twitter, and our World Instagram account.

