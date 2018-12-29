78 Of BuzzFeed News' Biggest Stories Of 2018
We told the biggest, newest stories in the world this year. Join us!
2. Trump Moscow: The Definitive Story Of How Trump’s Team Worked The Russian Deal During The Campaign
5. Growth At Any Cost: Top Facebook Executive Defended Data Collection In 2016 Memo — And Warned That Facebook Could Get People Killed
7. The Money Trail: A Series Of Suspicious Money Transfers Followed The Trump Tower Meeting
13. Our on-the-ground reporting with the migrant caravan
18. Our Brexit coverage
19. A Middle East Monarchy Hired American Ex-Soldiers To Kill Its Political Enemies. This Could Be The Future Of War.
21. Our coverage of the school shooting in Parkland, Florida.
24. Here’s How Cornell Scientist Brian Wansink Turned Shoddy Data Into Viral Studies About How We Eat
25. Our morning show on Twitter, AM to DM, became the most successful show on the platform
30. We talked to some of the biggest stars in news and entertainment on our newly launched Facebook Watch show, Profile
33. Our California wildfire coverage
36. Republicans Say The Timing Of The Kavanaugh Letter Is "Disturbing." But Here's What Actually Happened.
42. Mexico's "King of Fake News" has a story that's beginning to sound familiar everywhere.
45. Apps Installed On Millions Of Android Phones Tracked User Behavior To Execute A Multimillion-Dollar Ad Fraud Scheme
46. They Played Dominoes Outside Their Apartment For Decades. Then The White People Moved In And Police Started Showing Up.
48. Celebrities Say White Supremacists Used A New Video App To Trick Them Into Endorsing Anti-Jewish Conspiracy Theories
49. White Nationalist Richard Spencer’s Wife Says In Divorce Filings That He Physically And Emotionally Abused Her
57. Our reporting on how Facebook transformed global politics
60. She Is The World's Most Renowned Empathy Researcher — And Is Alleged To Have Been Harassing Employees For Years
63. Dennis Hof, A Pimp And Trump-Inspired Politician, Has Died. This Is How His Campaign Embodied Politics In 2018.
64. BuzzFeed Brazil’s exclusive on the backstage fight between the president of the Senate, Eunicio Oliveira, and the future Finance minister, Paulo Guedes.
67. Landlords Are Offering Young Men Free Rooms In Return For Sex, And Facebook Is Letting It Happen
69. BuzzFeed Japan had an exclusive interview with Kazuyo Katsuma, a TV celebrity and best-selling writer, who talked openly about her sexuality.
70. The Professor At The Center Of The Trump–Russia Probe Boasted To His Girlfriend In Ukraine That He Was Friends With Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov
72. In A New Email, Elon Musk Accused A Cave Rescuer Of Being A “Child Rapist” And Said He “Hopes” There's A Lawsuit
75. Here's What It Was Like To Be An Orthodox Jew Cut Off From Electronics During The Pittsburgh Shooting
76. Australia's Child Refugees Are Suffering A Rare Psychological Illness Where They Withdraw From The World
And two things to follow in the new year: Hella Opinions, our new show hosted by Sylvia Obell on all things black culture, airing every Wednesday on Twitter, and our World Instagram account.
