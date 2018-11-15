Families Left Homeless By California’s Deadliest Wildfire Are Now Living In A Walmart Parking Lot

"I can't even think. We're still all in shock that we're all here in this one little community Walmart parking lot."

Noah Berger / AP

Pam Denna and her husband thought they would be able to go home when they hitched a ride with friends Thursday morning to escape the Camp fire as it tore through the town of Paradise in Northern California. Now, they're stranded in nearby Chico with no vehicle and no home to return to, sleeping in a tent in the parking lot of a Walmart with hundreds of other evacuees displaced by the most destructive and deadliest fire in the state's history. "If somebody told me that, 'In five years you’re going to be living in Walmart parking lot,' I wouldn't have believed them," Denna told BuzzFeed News on Wednesday. "It's unreal."

As of Wednesday night, the fire had killed 56 people, but more than 100 others were still missing. The blaze had also destroyed more than 10,300 structures, burned 135,000 acres, and displaced tens thousands of residents in the rural Butte County. Many have found temporary shelter at hotels, evacuation centers, parking lots, and with friends from Redding to Sacramento, but as they begin to search for more longterm housing, they may end up in other parts of the state or be forced to leave California altogether. "We won't have the housing stock to replace what was burned," Ed Mayer, executive director of Butte County's Housing Authority, told BuzzFeed News. "I don't think it's likely these households will find housing in California." Paradise Mayor Jody Jones, who along with the rest of the town council lost her home to the fire, estimated that around 90% of the town's housing units and about 50% of its commercial area were destroyed. The rural retirement community of 26,000 had a median age of about 50 years and a median household income of just $47,533, according to US Census estimates.

Justin Sullivan / Getty Images Yellow caution tape marks the spot where human remains were discovered at a mobile home park in Paradise.

"It means that we're going to have a large population of low-income seniors and disabled and low-income in general looking for housing," Mayer said.

He added that Paradise was relatively affordable compared to the rest of the state and uniquely situated near more metropolitan cities like Chico and Sacramento. "Where else can you go to in California to find relatively affordable rents and access to service?" Mayer asked. "My answer is likely nowhere." Before the Camp fire, the county had a housing vacancy rate of just 1.5% to 2.5% and officials were struggling to find homes for 1,900 households, Mayer said. As a result of the fire, any rental units that are available are getting scooped up quickly.

Mark Ghilarducci, director of the California Governor’s Office of Emergency Services, said officials are searching for rental properties and hotel rooms in and around Butte County, and even looking at the possibility of bringing in mobile homes and trailers. "One of our priorities is getting people now out of the shelters," Ghilarducci said at a news conference Wednesday. Officials were aware that people are also sheltering in parking lots and that they want "to move as expeditiously as possible to get them out of that environment," he added.

Noah Berger / AP Paradise evacuee Suzanne Kaksonen and her cockatoo Buddy camp at a makeshift shelter outside a Walmart store in Chico on Nov. 14, 2018.

Kate Leyden, executive director of the Chico Builders Association, told BuzzFeed News the group is also looking into setting up an RV park on private land for displaced families. Jones, who is currently living in a motorhome on a vacant lot in Chico with her husband, is among those looking for a place to rent while they wait to begin what she acknowledged will be a long and difficult process to rebuild the community.

She told BuzzFeed News that while she and others are adamant about rebuilding their homes, she doesn't know how many residents will return to Paradise. "Some people will probably go stay other places, some people won't come back — it’s very early to tell," Jones said. "Many people have no idea what they're going to do yet." Brock Long, administrator of the Federal Emergency Management Agency, said federal officials would be in the area for years to help rebuild the town, adding that "you're not going to be able to rebuild Paradise the way it was." "This is going to be a very long and frustrating event for the citizens of Paradise, but we all have to work together to find a new normal," he said.

Noah Berger / AP Evacuees of the Camp fire spend time at a makeshift shelter outside a Walmart in Chico on Nov. 14, 2018.